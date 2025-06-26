Young New York Mets Prospect Posts Historically Absurd Stat Line Thursday
New York Mets prospect Elian Pena put together an incredible (and historic) stat line on Thursday while playing in the Dominican Summer League.
Per MLB Pipeline:
An electric three-homer game by Elian Peña -- the Mets' No. 8 prospect -- in Rookie ball:
2 HR in one inning
8 RBI, 1 2B, 4 R
First DSL three-homer game since 2023
Most TB (14) in DSL game since 2019
Pena, a shortstop, is just 17 years old. The Mets signed him this past January as part of the International Signing Period. He's projected to make his major league debut in 2030.
Pena signed for $5 million during the signing period, making him the second-highest paid international signee after only Roki Sasaki, who got $6.2 million from the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Per a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile:
Peña wowed evaluators as an amateur with his elite plate discipline, often refusing to expand the zone in showcase settings, much like (Leo) De Vries did a year earlier. He has ample bat speed from the left side too, and he’s shown a capability of spraying the ball to all fields when he finds a pitch worthy of a swing. There could be even more power to come as he continues to mature and fill out his 5-foot-10 frame, but it already projects for at least average.
Given that Pena is so far away from the majors, there's no telling how he can eventually impact the Mets. Francisco Lindor is under contract through 2031, so he figures to still be in the mix, but guys like Brett Baty and Jeff McNeil could all be gone from Queens by the time Pena is ready to play.
