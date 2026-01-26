Celsius Combines for 14 Race Sponsorship Between Allmendinger, Haley

Celsius will continue on as the "Official Energy Drink of Kaulig Racing" during the 2026 NASCAR racing season, and the energy drink brand is going to be well-represented on the hoods of the No. 16 entries in the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series during the upcoming season.

According to a Monday morning press release from Kaulig Racing, Celsius will serve as a primary sponsorship partner for A.J. Allmendinger and the No. 16 Chevrolet in nine NASCAR Cup Series events, and will adorn Justin Haley's No. 16 Ram 1500 truck in five NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series races.

“We’re thrilled to have CELSIUS back as a cornerstone partner,” said Matt Kaulig, team owner. “Their commitment to fitness and performance aligns perfectly with our team, and we can’t wait to showcase the brand with AJ and Justin in 2026.”

Both drivers will carry the white, orange, and black colors of Celsius in their respective season-opening events at Daytona International Speedway next month. Celsius will also serve as an associate sponsorship partner on all of the Kaulig Racing entries in the NASCAR Cup and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series during the 2026 campaign.

With the announcement, Celsius and Kaulig Racing revealed the official full Celsius primary sponsorship schedules for Allmendinger and Haley for the 2026 season.

A.J. Allmendinger's No. 16 Celsius Chevrolet that he will pilot during the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season. | Kaulig Racing

A.J. Allmendinger 2026 Celsius Primary Sponsorship Schedule

February 15: Daytona International Speedway

March 1: Circuit of the Americas

May 3: Texas Motor Speedway

May 17: Dover Motor Speedway

June 14: Pocono Raceway

June 21: Naval Base Coronado (San Diego)

July 5: Chicagoland Speedway

October 4: Las Vegas Motor Speedway

November 8: Homestead-Miami Speedway

Justin Haley's No. 16 Celsius Ram Truck that he will drive during the 2026 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season. | Kaulig Racing

Justin Haley 2026 Celsius Primary Sponsorship Schedule

February 13: Daytona International Speedway

February 28: Grand Prix of St. Petersburg

May 1: Texas Motor Speedway

September 26: Kansas Speedway

November 6: Homestead-Miami Speedway

Kaulig Racing will field a total of two full-time entries in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2026, the No. 10 driven by Ty Dillon and the No. 16 driven by Allmendinger.

In the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, Kaulig Racing is going big as it serves as the anchor organization for the return of Ram Trucks to the series, after a 13-year hiatus. Kaulig will field five full-time entries in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series in 2026.

The established three full-time drivers for Kaulig Racing will be Brenden "Butterbean" Queen in the No. 12 Ram Truck, Daniel Dye will drive the No. 10 Ram Truck, and Haley will be behind the wheel of the No. 16 Ram Truck.

The team will also field the No. 25 truck, which will serve as the team's "Free Agent" truck. This entry will showcase a unique blend of veteran and up-and-coming drivers. Three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Tony Stewart was announced as the first driver for the truck, and he will compete in the season-opening event at Daytona International Speedway.

Kaulig Racing will also field the No. 14 Ram Truck, which will be reserved for the winner of the team's "Race for the Seat" reality tv show contest.

