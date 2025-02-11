Racing America Logo

How to Watch the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500

Zach Evans

Feb 19, 2024; Daytona Beach, Florida, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Austin Dillon (3), driver Chase Elliott (9) and driver Ryan Blaney (12) race three wide during the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway.
Feb 19, 2024; Daytona Beach, Florida, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Austin Dillon (3), driver Chase Elliott (9) and driver Ryan Blaney (12) race three wide during the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. / Peter Casey-Imagn Images

After an entire offseason of preparation, the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season kicks off on February 16 with "The Great American Race," the Daytona 500.

The NASCAR season starts each year with its biggest race, and the energy is palpable entering the 67th running of the event. Past champions such as Jimmie Johnson and Martin Truex, Jr., four-time Indianapolis 500 winner Helio Castroneves, and JR Motorsports' first Cup Series entry with Xfinity Series champion Justin Allgaier join the field for this year's Daytona 500.

Watching the 2025 Daytona 500

NASCAR Cup Series driver Austin Cindric (2) leads driver Kyle Larson (5) during the Daytona 500.
Feb 19, 2024; Daytona Beach, Florida, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Austin Cindric (2) leads driver Kyle Larson (5) during the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. / John David Mercer-Imagn Images

The Daytona 500 airs on Sunday, February 16 at 2:30 p.m. ET on FOX, as well as the FOX Sports App.

In the days leading up to the Daytona 500, fans can also watch practice, qualifying and the Duels at Daytona to set the starting lineup for the race. Qualifying is on Wednesday, February 12 at 8:15 p.m. ET on FS1. The Duels at Daytona begin at 7 p.m. ET on FS1 on Thursday, February 13.

Watching "Speedweeks" at Daytona International Speedway

Riley Herbst (98) leads Cole Custer (00), Austin Hill (21), and Jeb Burton (27) during the United Rental
Feb 19, 2024; Daytona Beach, Florida, USA; Xfinity Series driver Riley Herbst (98) leads driver Cole Custer (00), driver Austin Hill (21), and driver Jeb Burton (27) during the United Rentals 300 at Daytona International Speedway. / John David Mercer-Imagn Images

There will be several days of racing leading up to the Daytona 500. Along with the aforementioned qualifying and duels to set the Daytona 500 lineup, the NASCAR Xfinity Series, NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series and ARCA Menards Series will all be in action.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series United Rentals 300 airs on Saturday, February 15 at 5 p.m. on The CW Network.

If you are having difficulty finding The CW Network, click here for a station guide from The CW, which will show you the tune-in info for The CW in your region. All you have to do is enter your zip code into the station guide.

The Fresh From Florida 250 kicks off the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season on Friday, February 14. Fans can watch that race on FS1, starting at 7:30 p.m. ET.

The ARCA Menards Series opens its season with on Saturday, February 15 prior to the NASCAR Xfinity Series race. Coverage of the ARCA event begins at Noon ET on FOX.

Below is the broadcast schedule for Daytona 500 weekend.

Wednesday, February 12

Time

Session

TV

10:05 a.m. ET

NASCAR Cup Series Practice 1

FS1

8:15 p.m. ET

NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying

FS1

Thursday, February 13

Time

Session

TV

5:05 p.m. ET

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Practice

FS1

7 p.m. ET

NASCAR Cup Series Duel 1 at Daytona

FS1

8:45 p.m. ET

NASCAR Cup Series Duel 2 at Daytona

FS1

Friday, February 14

Time

Session

TV

3 p.m. ET

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Qualifying

FS1

4:35 p.m. ET

NASCAR Xfinity Series Practice

The CW Network

5:35 p.m. ET

NASCAR Cup Series Practice 2

FS1

7:30 p.m. ET

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Fresh From Florida 250

FS1

Saturday, February 15

Time

Session

TV

10 a.m. ET

NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying

The CW Network

Noon ET

ARCA Menards Series Ride the 'Dente 200

FOX

3:05 p.m. ET

NASCAR Cup Series Practice 3

FS2

5 p.m. ET

NASCAR Xfinity Series United Rentals 300

The CW Network

Sunday, February 16

Time

Session

TV

2:30 p.m. ET

NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500

FOX

Related Articles

Hélio Castroneves Running 2025 Daytona 500 in Trackhouse Project 91 Entry

Jimmie Johnson to Compete in 2025 Daytona 500, Coca-Cola 600

Martin Truex Jr. Attempting Daytona 500 with TRICON Garage

JR Motorsports to Attempt NASCAR Cup Debut with Allgaier in Daytona 500

Published
Zach Evans
ZACH EVANS

Zach Evans is the Managing Editor of RacingAmerica.com, with nearly a decade of experience in motorsports. He has been with Racing America since 2017.

Home/News