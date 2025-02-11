How to Watch the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500
After an entire offseason of preparation, the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season kicks off on February 16 with "The Great American Race," the Daytona 500.
The NASCAR season starts each year with its biggest race, and the energy is palpable entering the 67th running of the event. Past champions such as Jimmie Johnson and Martin Truex, Jr., four-time Indianapolis 500 winner Helio Castroneves, and JR Motorsports' first Cup Series entry with Xfinity Series champion Justin Allgaier join the field for this year's Daytona 500.
Watching the 2025 Daytona 500
The Daytona 500 airs on Sunday, February 16 at 2:30 p.m. ET on FOX, as well as the FOX Sports App.
In the days leading up to the Daytona 500, fans can also watch practice, qualifying and the Duels at Daytona to set the starting lineup for the race. Qualifying is on Wednesday, February 12 at 8:15 p.m. ET on FS1. The Duels at Daytona begin at 7 p.m. ET on FS1 on Thursday, February 13.
Watching "Speedweeks" at Daytona International Speedway
There will be several days of racing leading up to the Daytona 500. Along with the aforementioned qualifying and duels to set the Daytona 500 lineup, the NASCAR Xfinity Series, NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series and ARCA Menards Series will all be in action.
The NASCAR Xfinity Series United Rentals 300 airs on Saturday, February 15 at 5 p.m. on The CW Network.
If you are having difficulty finding The CW Network, click here for a station guide from The CW, which will show you the tune-in info for The CW in your region. All you have to do is enter your zip code into the station guide.
The Fresh From Florida 250 kicks off the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season on Friday, February 14. Fans can watch that race on FS1, starting at 7:30 p.m. ET.
The ARCA Menards Series opens its season with on Saturday, February 15 prior to the NASCAR Xfinity Series race. Coverage of the ARCA event begins at Noon ET on FOX.
Below is the broadcast schedule for Daytona 500 weekend.
Wednesday, February 12
Time
Session
TV
10:05 a.m. ET
NASCAR Cup Series Practice 1
FS1
8:15 p.m. ET
NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying
FS1
Thursday, February 13
Time
Session
TV
5:05 p.m. ET
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Practice
FS1
7 p.m. ET
NASCAR Cup Series Duel 1 at Daytona
FS1
8:45 p.m. ET
NASCAR Cup Series Duel 2 at Daytona
FS1
Friday, February 14
Time
Session
TV
3 p.m. ET
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Qualifying
FS1
4:35 p.m. ET
NASCAR Xfinity Series Practice
The CW Network
5:35 p.m. ET
NASCAR Cup Series Practice 2
FS1
7:30 p.m. ET
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Fresh From Florida 250
FS1
Saturday, February 15
Time
Session
TV
10 a.m. ET
NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying
The CW Network
Noon ET
ARCA Menards Series Ride the 'Dente 200
FOX
3:05 p.m. ET
NASCAR Cup Series Practice 3
FS2
5 p.m. ET
NASCAR Xfinity Series United Rentals 300
The CW Network
Sunday, February 16
Time
Session
TV
2:30 p.m. ET
NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500
FOX