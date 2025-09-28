Live Race Updates: NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas
Sunday's Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway (3:00 PM ET on USA Network) marks the second of three races in the Round of 12 of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs. Ryan Blaney is the lone Playoff contender who knows that he is set to move on to the Round of 8, regardless of what happens on Sunday, due to a win last weekend at New Hampshire. That being said, what will we see on Sunday afternoon?
This is the Racing America On SI live-race updates page for the Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway. This page will serve as your guide leading up to and throughout Sunday's race. This page will be updated with key pre-race updates, in-race updates such as lead changes, and video highlights of crashes or incidents. Also included will be stage and race results, and more. Continue checking back for additional updates.
Pre-Race Updates
No. 71, No. 88 Teams Penalized for Modifying Splitter During Inspection
Two teams were hammered with pre-race penalties after unapproved adjustments were discovered with the front splitters of their race cars following pre-race inspection on Saturday at Kansas Speedway.
The two teams that were caught with the unapproved adjustments were Michael McDowell's No. 71 Spire Motorsports team, and Shane van Gisbergen's No. 88 Trackhouse Racing team.
As a result, NASCAR has ejected Travis Peterson and Stephen Doran, the crew chiefs for both teams, for the remainder of the weekend. Additionally, both teams lost pit selection (determined by qualifying position), will have to drop to the rear before the green flag of Sunday's race, and will have to perform a stop-and-go penalty after taking the green flag in the Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas.
Hollywood Casino 400 Race Pre-Race Info
The Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway will be televised on USA Network and can be streamed on the HBO Max streaming platform, as well as the NBC Sports App. The race broadcast will begin at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, September 28.
The Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will provide the radio broadcast of Sunday's race. For subscribers of the HBO Max streaming service, NASCAR Driver Cam, which streams live in-car camera footage from every car in the field, will be available for today's race.
The overall race purse, which teams will fight for their portion of in Sunday's race, is a total of $9,797,935.
The race distance is 267 laps around the 1.5-mile intermediate oval, which equates to a 400.5-mile race distance.
The Hollywood Casino 400 will be broken up into three Stages. Stage 1 will end at the conclusion of Lap 80. Stage 2 will end at the conclusion of Lap 165. And the race is scheduled to finish at the end of Lap 267, barring an Overtime finish.
The winner of Stages 1 and 2 will be awarded one Playoff Point, and the overall race winner will be awarded five Playoff Points. The Playoff Points will be added to the reseeded point totals in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs and will be carried through each round of the Playoffs.
This race is the second race of the three-race Round of 12 of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs. If one of the 12 drivers in the Playoffs wins this event, they will automatically advance to the Round of 8 of the Playoffs. Ryan Blaney, who will start last in Sunday's race, secured his advancement into the Round of 8 with a win last weekend at New Hampshire.
Ross Chastain is the defending winner of this race. Chastain is a Playoff driver, so a repeat win for him in this race would move him onto the next round of the Playoffs.
Team Penske Teammates Find Trouble in NASCAR Cup Practice at Kansas
Goodyear brought a new right-side tire for teams this weekend at Kansas Speedway, which was designed to put crew chiefs in a position to decide whether they wanted to have raw speed, or whether they wanted to be good over the long run.
While many acknowledged that the tires were for sure different on Saturday, no team suffered as rough a day as Team Penske, which saw two of its cars cut right rear tires in practice for Sunday's race.
Ryan Blaney was the first to suffer a cut right-rear tire, which sent his No. 12 Ford Mustang hard into the outside wall, and led to him not having a chance to compete in Saturday's qualifying session. As a result, Blaney will start from the rear on Sunday.
Fortunately, Blaney locked his position into the Round of 8 of the Playoffs a week ago.
Joey Logano, the defending series champion, has not locked hi place in the Round of 8, and he also found trouble in practice as he cut a right-rear tire late in the session. Fortunately, Logano was able to keep from colliding with the outside wall, but running on a flat tire likely damaged the underbody components on his car, which led to a subpar 35th-place qualifying run.
Starting Lineup
Chase Briscoe Continues to Impress in Qualifying, Takes Kansas Pole
Chase Briscoe, who had just two pole positions through the opening four seasons of his NASCAR Cup Series career heading into 2025, notched his seventh pole of the season on Saturday afternoon at Kansas Speedway.
With how electric Briscoe has been in qualifying this season, the driver is even more excited about his prospects of securing his third race win of the year in Sunday's race.
"Just super excited for what we have tomorrow," Briscoe said after securing the pole.
Briscoe continued, "We’ve been really solid. I mean, we haven’t run outside the top-10 in the Playoffs yet, and we’re on the cutline, that’s the crazy thing. Tomorrow, track position is going to be a big key, and for us to start out front and be able to get stage points is the biggest component of these Playoffs, so as long as we do our job and execute, at least the first stage we should get points and hopefully keep it up there all day long.”
Hollywood Casino 400 Starting Lineup
Pos
Car
Driver
1
19
Chase Briscoe (P)
2
11
Denny Hamlin (P)
3
5
Kyle Larson (P)
4
9
Chase Elliott (P)
5
20
Christopher Bell (P)
6
17
Chris Buescher
7
23
Bubba Wallace (P)
8
54
Ty Gibbs
9
1
Ross Chastain (P)
10
43
Erik Jones
(P) denotes NASCAR Cup Series Playoff contender
Playoff Picture Heading Into Kansas
Ryan Blaney secured his advancement to the Round of 8 of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs with a win last weekend at New Hampshire, but the rest of the Playoff field remains undecided heading into Sunday's Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway.
Playoff Grid Entering Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas:
Rank
Car
Driver
To Cutline
1
12
Ryan Blaney
Locked
2
24
William Byron
+47
3
5
Kyle Larson
+41
4
20
Christopher Bell
+29
5
11
Denny Hamlin
+27
6
22
Joey Logano
+24
7
9
Chase Elliott
+14
8
19
Chase Briscoe
+12
Cutline
9
1
Ross Chastain
-12
10
2
Austin Cindric
-19
11
45
Tyler Reddick
-23
12
23
Bubba Wallace
-27