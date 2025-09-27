Racing America Logo

Starting Lineup: NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas

Toby Christie

Chase Briscoe, who started the season off with a pole in the Daytona 500, captured his series-leading seventh pole of the year on Saturday at Kansas Speedway. The driver of the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota nabbed the pole with a 29.987-second (180.078 mph) lap time around the 1.5-mile speedway.

Briscoe, who topped Denny Hamlin, his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate, to win the pole by 0.101 seconds, was the lone driver to turn a lap faster than 30 seconds, and he was the only driver to record a lap in the 180 mph barrier.

Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott, and Christopher Bell made it a clean sweep for Playoff drivers inside the top-five of qualifying for Sunday's Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway.

Here is where all of the Playoff drivers will start from on Sunday: Chase Briscoe (1st), Denny Hamlin (2nd), Kyle Larson (3rd), Chase Elliott (4th), Christopher Bell (5th), Bubba Wallace (7th), Ross Chastain (9th), William Byron (11th), Tyler Reddick (12th), Austin Cindric (26th), Joey Logano (35th), and Ryan Blaney (37th).

Here is the official starting lineup for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway. Race 31 of 36.

Pos

Car

Driver

Lap time

Speed

1

19

Chase Briscoe (P)

29.987

180.078

2

11

Denny Hamlin (P)

30.088

179.474

3

5

Kyle Larson (P)

30.101

179.396

4

9

Chase Briscoe (P)

30.157

179.063

5

20

Christopher Bell (P)

30.165

179.015

6

77

Carson Hocevar

30.228

178.642

7

23*

Bubba Wallace (P)

30.274

178.371

8

54

Ty Gibbs

30.289

178.283

9

1

Ross Chastain (P)

30.292

178.265

10

43

Erik Jones

30.314

178.136

11

24

William Byron (P)

30.326

178.065

12

45*

Tyler Reddick (P)

30.328

178.053

13

21

Josh Berry

30.335

178.012

14

4*

Noah Gragson

30.390

177.690

15

17

Chris Buescher

30.391

177.684

16

3

Austin Dillon

30.419

177.521

17

48

Alex Bowman

30.422

177.503

18

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

30.434

177.433

19

60

Ryan Preece

30.438

177.410

20

16

AJ Allmendinger

30.452

177.328

21

71

Michael McDowell

30.491

177.101

22

7

Justin Haley

30.498

177.061

23

34*

Todd Gilliland

30.504

177.026

24

88

Shane van Gisbergen #

30.528

176.887

25

42

John Hunter Nemechek

30.566

176.667

26

2

Austin Cindric (P)

30.589

176.534

27

41

Cole Custer

30.592

176.517

28

38*

Zane Smith

30.631

176.292

29

8

Kyle Busch

30.667

176.085

30

99

Daniel Suarez

30.727

175.741

31

6

Brad Keselowski

30.728

175.735

32

35*

Riley Herbst #

30.758

175.564

33

10

Ty Dillon

30.836

175.120

34

51

Cody Ware

31.113

173.561

35

22

Joey Logano (P)

31.538

171.222

36

44*

JJ Yeley (i)

32.280

167.286

37

12

Ryan Blaney (P)

0.000

0.000

(P) indicates NASCAR Cup Series Playoff driver
* indicates "Open" entry
# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
(i) indicates a driver ineligible to score points

