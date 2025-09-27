Starting Lineup: NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas
Chase Briscoe, who started the season off with a pole in the Daytona 500, captured his series-leading seventh pole of the year on Saturday at Kansas Speedway. The driver of the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota nabbed the pole with a 29.987-second (180.078 mph) lap time around the 1.5-mile speedway.
Briscoe, who topped Denny Hamlin, his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate, to win the pole by 0.101 seconds, was the lone driver to turn a lap faster than 30 seconds, and he was the only driver to record a lap in the 180 mph barrier.
Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott, and Christopher Bell made it a clean sweep for Playoff drivers inside the top-five of qualifying for Sunday's Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway.
Here is where all of the Playoff drivers will start from on Sunday: Chase Briscoe (1st), Denny Hamlin (2nd), Kyle Larson (3rd), Chase Elliott (4th), Christopher Bell (5th), Bubba Wallace (7th), Ross Chastain (9th), William Byron (11th), Tyler Reddick (12th), Austin Cindric (26th), Joey Logano (35th), and Ryan Blaney (37th).
Here is the official starting lineup for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway. Race 31 of 36.
Pos
Car
Driver
Lap time
Speed
1
19
Chase Briscoe (P)
29.987
180.078
2
11
Denny Hamlin (P)
30.088
179.474
3
5
Kyle Larson (P)
30.101
179.396
4
9
Chase Briscoe (P)
30.157
179.063
5
20
Christopher Bell (P)
30.165
179.015
6
77
Carson Hocevar
30.228
178.642
7
23*
Bubba Wallace (P)
30.274
178.371
8
54
Ty Gibbs
30.289
178.283
9
1
Ross Chastain (P)
30.292
178.265
10
43
Erik Jones
30.314
178.136
11
24
William Byron (P)
30.326
178.065
12
45*
Tyler Reddick (P)
30.328
178.053
13
21
Josh Berry
30.335
178.012
14
4*
Noah Gragson
30.390
177.690
15
17
Chris Buescher
30.391
177.684
16
3
Austin Dillon
30.419
177.521
17
48
Alex Bowman
30.422
177.503
18
47
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
30.434
177.433
19
60
Ryan Preece
30.438
177.410
20
16
AJ Allmendinger
30.452
177.328
21
71
Michael McDowell
30.491
177.101
22
7
Justin Haley
30.498
177.061
23
34*
Todd Gilliland
30.504
177.026
24
88
Shane van Gisbergen #
30.528
176.887
25
42
John Hunter Nemechek
30.566
176.667
26
2
Austin Cindric (P)
30.589
176.534
27
41
Cole Custer
30.592
176.517
28
38*
Zane Smith
30.631
176.292
29
8
Kyle Busch
30.667
176.085
30
99
Daniel Suarez
30.727
175.741
31
6
Brad Keselowski
30.728
175.735
32
35*
Riley Herbst #
30.758
175.564
33
10
Ty Dillon
30.836
175.120
34
51
Cody Ware
31.113
173.561
35
22
Joey Logano (P)
31.538
171.222
36
44*
JJ Yeley (i)
32.280
167.286
37
12
Ryan Blaney (P)
0.000
0.000
(P) indicates NASCAR Cup Series Playoff driver
* indicates "Open" entry
# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
(i) indicates a driver ineligible to score points