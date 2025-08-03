NASCAR Live Race Updates: Iowa Corn 350 at Iowa Speedway
Pre-Race Updates
The Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol will be televised on USA Network. The race broadcast will begin at 3:30 PM ET.
The Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will provide the radio broadcast of Sunday's race. For subscribers of the HBO Max streaming service, NASCAR Driver Cam, which streams live in-car camera footage from every car in the field, will be available for today's race.
The overall race purse, which teams will fight for their portion of in Sunday's race, is a total of $9,797,935.
The race distance is 350 laps around the 0.875-mile oval, which equates to a 306.25-mile race distance.
The Iowa Corn 350 will be broken up into three Stages. Stage 1 will end at the conclusion of Lap 70. Stage 2 will end at the conclusion of Lap 210. And the race is scheduled to finish at the end of Lap 350, barring an Overtime finish.
The winner of Stages 1 and 2 will be awarded one Playoff Point, and the overall race winner will be awarded five Playoff Points. The Playoff Points will be added to the reseeded point totals if the drivers make it into the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs, and will be carried through each round of the Playoffs.
Ryan Blaney is the defending winner of this event.
Chase Briscoe Collects Sixth Pole of the Season, Will Lead Field to Green at Iowa
I tell you what, Chase Briscoe has this whole qualifying thing figured out. If he can figure out how to close it out in the race, the rest of the NASCAR Cup Series garage will have major reason to be worried.
On Saturday, Briscoe secured his sixth pole of the NASCAR Cup Series season, his first year with Joe Gibbs Racing, and the pole is his fifth in his last 11 attempts. Briscoe turned a lap time of 23.004 seconds (136.933 mph) which was enough to top William Byron by 0.084 seconds for the top qualifying lap in the session.
Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol Starting Lineup
Pos
Car
Driver
Lap time
Diff
1
19
Chase Briscoe
23.004
--
2
24
William Byron
23.088
0.084
3
5
Kyle Larson
23.089
0.085
4
2
Austin Cindric
23.101
0.097
5
6
Brad Keselowski
23.119
0.115
6
12
Ryan Blaney
23.151
0.147
7
77
Carson Hocevar
23.159
0.155
8
9
Chase Elliott
23.165
0.161
9
16
AJ Allmendinger
23.174
0.170
10
7
Justin Haley
23.198
0.194
Hard Practice Crash Sends Kyle Busch to Backup Car
Kyle Busch looked to be off to a decent start to his race weekend at Iowa Speedway as he ranked second-fastest in Group 1's NASCAR Cup Series practice session after he had turned 17 laps on Saturday. However, on the driver's 18th lap on track, all hell broke loose.
Busch suffered a wiggle in Turns 1 and 2, and as he attempted to get control of his car, he over-corrected, which shot his car hard right and head-first into the outside wall.
The damage to the No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet was catastrophic, but fortunately, Busch was able to climb from the wreckage unscathed. Due to the crash, Busch was unable to turn a qualifying lap, and will start from the rear of the 37-car field on Sunday at Iowa Speedway.
And now, his team will thrash on Sunday morning in order to prepare his backup race car.