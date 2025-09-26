NASCAR Parts Ways with Race Director Jusan Hamilton
After spending more than a decade working in various roles within the company, Jusan Hamilton, the now former Managing Director of Competition Operations for NASCAR, is no longer employed by the sanctioning body.
NASCAR confirmed the news of Hamilton’s departure on Friday, originally reported by Bob Pockrass of FOX Sports. According to Pockrass, “NASCAR confirmed he is no longer with the company, but would not elaborate. My understanding is the decision was not performance-related.”
In the days and weeks leading up to his release from the company, Hamilton was working as a Race Director for the NASCAR Cup Series, while also overseeing the development of the NASCAR season schedule strategy, event schedule strategy, as well as international and domestic expansion.
Hamilton played a significant role in the development and logistics of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series schedules.
The unexpected change in Race Control comes in the middle of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs, as the series tackles the second event in the “Round of 12” this weekend at Kansas Speedway. Following this weekend, the series will only run five more races before crowing its champion.
Hamilton first joined NASCAR in 2012, serving as a Racing Operations and Integrated Marketing Communications Intern. In July 2013, Hamilton returned to the company as an Account Executive of Integrated Marketing Communications.
Throughout the years, as Hamilton remained under the NASCAR umbrella, he eventually was promoted to Sr. Account Executive of Industry Operations in May 2014, then Manager and Senior Director of Racing Operations and Event Management in July 2016.
Hamilton took over the role of Managing Director of Competition Operations in September 2022, the position in which he remained until being released by the company. Tim Bearman, the other Race Director in the NASCAR Race Control booth, is expected to stay on in his current position.
NASCAR provided no additional details on the parting of ways with Jusan Hamilton.
As of the time of publishing, no replacement for Hamilton’s position as Managing Director of Competition Operations has been announced.