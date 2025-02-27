Previewing the NASCAR Cup Series EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix
The NASCAR Cup Series heads to the Lone Star State this weekend for road course racing in Austin, Texas. The Circuit of The Americas plays host to the third race of the season, the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix.
Fast Facts: EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix
Date: March 2
Track: Circuit of The Americas (Austin, Texas)
Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
TV: FOX
Stages: 20/40/95
Defending Winner: William Byron
Weekend Schedule
Date
Time
Session
TV
Sat., Mar. 1
11 a.m. ET
Practice
Amazon Prime Video
Sat., Mar. 1
12:30 p.m. ET
Qualifying
Amazon Prime Video
Sun., Mar. 2
3:30 p.m. ET
EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix
FOX
New Layout Ready to Challenge NASCAR Stars
While this will be the fifth NASCAR Cup Series event at Circuit of The Americas, it will be the first on the venue's "National" Layout. The National Course Layout features a track length of 2.3 miles, in contrast to the Full Course Layout with 20 turns over 3.41 miles layout.
The new layout will provide shorter lap times, and increase the number of laps in this year's EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix to 95. How it will impact the challenge of navigating the Texas road course remains to be seen. While some of the higher speed sections of the track have been removed, many of its signature corners - including the 134-foot incline leading up to the hairpin turn 1 - remain.
NASCAR Cup Series drivers will acclimate themselves to the new layout starting with practice at 11 a.m. ET on Saturday, March 1 before qualifying at 12:30 p.m. ET.
Connor Zilisch Making NASCAR Cup Series Debut
The 37-car entry field for Sunday's EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix features a newcomer, 18-year-old Connor Zilisch. Considered one of the top up-and-coming prospects of the sport, Zilisch has already claimed victories in the Rolex 24 at Daytona and the 12 Hours of Sebring.
Zilisch is competing in a fourth Trackhouse Racing entry, the No. 87 Chevrolet sponsored by Red Bull. Alongside teammates Ross Chastain, Daniel Suarez and Shane Van Gisbergen, all of which possess NASCAR Cup Series road course wins with the team, Zilisch could be a contender in Sunday's race.
If Zilisch wins on Sunday, he would break the record held by Joey Logano for youngest winner in Cup Series history. Logano was 19 years, 1 month, and 4 days old when he reached victory lane in the 2009 Lenox Industrial Tools 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.
Road Course Aces Looking to Turn Fortunes Around
A pair of superspeedway races opened the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season, and their chaotic and fickle nature have put some drivers in an early hole in the pursuit of a championship. However, some of those drivers excel on NASCAR's road courses and could dig their way out of the hole, if not punch a playoff ticket outright with a trip to victory lane.
In fact, all three of the aforementioned full-time Trackhouse Racing drivers find themselves outside of the top 20 in points at this early stage of the season. Chastain is 21st, with Suarez 25th and Van Gisbergen 34th after a pair of DNFs.
A.J. Allmendinger, whose three career Cup Series wins have all come on road courses, sits 27th in standings after a mechanical failure forced him into a last-place finish in the Daytona 500. While Atlanta was much kinder to Allmendinger and he finished 14th, there is still work to be done.