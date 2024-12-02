TRUCKS: Gio Ruggiero Called Up to Run Full-Time in TRICON Garage No. 17
TRICON Garage has tapped ARCA Menards Series standout and Toyota Racing Development (TRD) prospect Gio Ruggiero to compete full-time in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series for 2025, the team confirmed on Monday.
Ruggiero, a native of Seekonk, Massachusetts, will take over the driving duties of the No. 17 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro from Taylor Gray, and compete for NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Rookie of The Year honors.
“I am super thankful to have the opportunity to run full-time with TRICON in 2025,” said Ruggiero. “I look forward to getting to work with all of the guys on the 17 team and contending for wins this season.”
The 18-year-old driver has put together a stout resume on the short tracks, including a victory in the Winchester 400, one of the most prestigious Late Model events in the United States. Ruggiero has also won championships in the Show Me The Money Pro Late Models (2022), CRA Super Series (2023), and Southern Super Series (2023).
“Gio has shown a lot of promise in his young career, and we are super excited to welcome him into our program,” said David Gilliland, partner, TRICON Garage. “Jumping into the Truck Series is no small feat, but Gio has proven that he adapts quickly, and we have no doubt that he will have a successful rookie season with us as he takes over the 17 truck.”
This past season, Ruggiero competed in several ARCA Menards Series events -- across both the national and East Series circuits. On the national series circuit, Ruggiero scored seven top-five and nine top-10 finishes in 10 starts, while on the East Series circuit, he collected five top-five and six top-10s in eight races.
Ruggiero is one of four drivers that will contest the entire 25-race NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series campaign for TRICON Garage in 2025, joining Toni Breidinger (#5), Corey Heim (#11), and Tanner Gray (#15). A fifth entry will be split between multiple drivers.