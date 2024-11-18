TRUCKS: Tanner Gray Returning to TRICON to Drive No. 15 in 2025
Tanner Gray will continue with TRICON Garage in 2025, driving his familiar No. 15 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. The 25-year-old driver will begin his sixth season as a full-time NASCAR Truck Series competitor at Daytona International Speedway on Friday, February 14.
“TRICON has become a second home to me, and I am looking forward to another year as the driver of the 15,” said Gray. “I feel like we have some unfinished business after this past season, and I am as motivated as ever to compete in the postseason in 2025.”
The Artesia, New Mexico native was able to record a career-best 13th-place finish in final NASCAR Truck Series point standings last season, on the strength of five top-10 finishes, including a season-best sixth-place result at Kansas Speedway in the Fall.
With confirmation that Tanner, the eldest of the Gray brothers, will return to the NASCAR Truck Series, it means the two brothers will be separated for the first time in several years. Younger brother Taylor Gray will drive for Joe Gibbs Racing, and Ty Gibbs, in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2025.
“We are excited to have Tanner back with us for another season. He is a foundational member of our team, and we are eager to continue to grow our organization alongside he and Corey,” said David Gilliland, partner, TRICON Garage. “I am very pleased with the progress we are making at TRICON and look forward to continuing our pursuit of new milestones.”
After 117 starts in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, Gray is still in search of his maiden victory in the series, but in the meantime, has recorded 10 top-five finishes, including a career-best second-place result in the 2023 season-opener at Daytona International Speedway.
The 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series campaign will see both Tanner Gray and Corey Heim return to TRICON Garage to chase the title. Additional driver announcements, as well as crew chief and sponsorship pairings, will be announced at a later date.