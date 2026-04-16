Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing Have An Iconic New Sponsorship Partner

After an electric start to the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season, which saw Tyler Reddick become the first driver in NASCAR Cup Series history to win the opening three races of the season, the driver and his 23XI Racing team have landed a partnership with an iconic brand.

Rockstar Energy Drink, which will be investing heavily in music and sports, through its new LIVE LOUD brand identity, has chosen Reddick and 23XI Racing as the first partners in the LIVE LOUD era of Rockstar Energy.

Reddick will carry Rockstar Energy primary sponsorship in multiple events during the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season, beginning with the Jack Link's 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on April 26. In addition, Reddick will be featured in the brand's marketing campaigns, digital content, and on-track activations. Rockstar Energy's branding will be featured on Reddick's firesuit, helmet, and the No. 45 team's equipment and hauler.

Reddick, who has burst onto the scene as an ascending star in NASCAR, is pumped about the new partnership with Rockstar, and he's ready to welcome the brand back to NASCAR the right way, by winning early and often.

“Joining Rockstar Energy now is the right fit for both of us,” Reddick said. “From day one, it was clear we share that winner-take-all attitude. I’m fired up to rep the yellow star with the No. 45 team and bring Rockstar to victory lane this season.”

Reddick's ability to close on track, evidenced by the driver becoming just the third driver to ever win four of the opening six races of a NASCAR Cup Series season, joining Dale Earnhardt (1987) and Bill Elliott (1992), and his genuine personality led Rockstar to select him to join its LIVE LOUD initiative.

“Partnering with Tyler Reddick brings authenticity to a brand built around our LIVE LOUD™ culture and embracing life to the fullest. He’s fearless, high-energy, and thrives in high-stakes moments,” said Steve Mateus, Senior Director of Sports and Music at Rockstar Energy. "His relentless drive mirrors a mindset of pushing limits, making him a natural extension of a brand that celebrates intensity, individuality, and unapologetic ambition.”

While it's a cool partnership, for 23XI Racing, its exactly the kind of partnership that it envisioned for its drivers and teams when the organization was founded by NBA legend Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin in 2021.

“Our goal is always to surround our drivers with partners that reflect their discipline, grit, and commitment to excellence – Rockstar’s ambition and support for Tyler signaled exactly that. Aligning with an athlete and team performing at this level speaks volumes to where the brand is headed in this new chapter,” said Steve Lauletta, 23XI team president. “Together, Rockstar and Tyler are poised to bring a lot of excitement to the track this season, and we look forward to seeing the partnership come to life.”

Reddick, the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series regular season champion, currently has a firm grasp on the NASCAR Cup Series points lead, as he holds a solid 62-point advantage over Ryan Blaney after last weekend's Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Heading into this weekend's event at Kansas Speedway, Reddick has compiled 12 career wins in 226 career starts in the NASCAR Cup Series.