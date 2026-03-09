Racing America Logo

NASCAR Cup Series Point Standings After Phoenix Raceway

Toby Christie|
Mar 8, 2026; Avondale, Arizona, USA; Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney (12) crosses the line to win the Straight Talk Wireless 500 at Phoenix Raceway.
Mar 8, 2026; Avondale, Arizona, USA; Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney (12) crosses the line to win the Straight Talk Wireless 500 at Phoenix Raceway. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Ryan Blaney was able to rebound from adversity early and often in Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Straight Talk Wireless 500 at Phoenix Raceway to score his first win of the 2026 season. And in doing so, Blaney was able to vault up to the second position in the NASCAR Cup Series standings.

With the win, Blaney was able to shave 10 points off of Tyler Reddick's point lead, which now stands at 60 points over Blaney after Sunday's race at Phoenix, where Reddick finished eighth. Prior to Blaney's win, Reddick had won each of the opening three races of the season, an all-time NASCAR Cup Series record to start a season.

Bubba Wallace fell one spot to third in the standings, as he is now 72 points back, while Chase Elliott is 97 points back in fourth. Incredibly, road race ringer Shane van Gisbergen continues to churn out good results, and after an 11th-place finish at Phoenix, he sits fifth in points, 109 points behind Reddick.

Brad Keselowski is the final driver above the "Chase" cutoff, and with 22 races remaining until the Chase for the NASCAR Cup begins, Keselowski holds a two-point advantage over Daniel Suarez, eight points over Ryan Preece, and 15 points over Zane Smith.

NASCAR Cup Series Point Standings After Straight Talk Wireless 500

After race 4 of 36 (22 races remaining until the Chase)

Rank

Car

Driver

Points

Behind

1

45

Tyler Reddick

225

--

2

12

Ryan Blaney

165

-60

3

23

Bubba Wallace

153

-72

4

9

Chase Elliott

128

-97

5

97

Shane van Gisbergen

116

-109

6

20

Christopher Bell

113

-112

7

22

Joey Logano

113

-112

8

71

Michael McDowell

111

-114

9

17

Chris Buescher

111

-114

10

5

Kyle Larson

109

-116

11

24

William Byron

108

-117

12

11

Denny Hamlin

107

-118

13

16

AJ Allmendinger

104

-121

14

77

Carson Hocevar

103

-122

15

54

Ty Gibbs

101

-124

16

6

Brad Keselowski

100

-125

17

7

Daniel Suarez

98

-127

18

60

Ryan Preece

92

-133

19

38

Zane Smith

85

-140

20

8

Kyle Busch

81

-144

21

10

Ty Dillon

76

-149

22

42

John Hunter Nemechek

75

-150

23

1

Ross Chastain

74

-151

24

35

Riley Herbst

72

-153

25

4

Noah Gragson

66

-159

26

34

Todd Gilliland

65

-160

27

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

64

-161

28

43

Erik Jones

59

-166

29

3

Austin Dillon

56

-169

30

2

Austin Cindric

52

-173

31

21

Josh Berry

50

-175

32

51

Cody Ware

50

-175

33

19

Chase Briscoe

47

-178

34

88

Connor Zilisch

45

-180

35

41

Cole Custer

42

-183

36

48

Alex Bowman

23

-202

37

66

Casey Mears

9

-216

38

78

BJ McLeod

3

-222

39

33

Austin Hill (i)

0

-225

40

33

Jesse Love (i)

0

-225

41

67

Corey Heim (i)

0

-225

42

44

JJ Yeley (i)

0

-225

43

48

Anthony Alfredo (i)

0

-225

44

40

Justin Allgaier (i)

0

-225

45

99

Corey LaJoie

0

-225

46

36

Chandler Smith (i)

0

-225

47

84

Jimmie JohnsonTyler Reddick just keeps winning, and after his third consecutive win to start the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season, his hold on the top spot in the NASCAR Cup Series point standings has strengthened. Reddick leaves Austin, Texas, with a massive 70-point advantage in the standings.

Bubba Wallace, who finished 11th in Sunday's DuraMax Texas Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas, is the second-place man in the NASCAR Cup Series standings, yet again this week, which means 23XI Racing continues to hold down the top-two spots in the standings.

0

-225

Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations

Published
Toby Christie
TOBY CHRISTIE

Toby Christie is the Editor-in-Chief of Racing America. He has 15 years of experience as a motorsports journalist and has been with Racing America since 2023.

Share on XFollow toby_christie
Home/Standings