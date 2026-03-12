Bananas will bring their brand of hardball hocus pocus to the original Magic Kingdom
'When you wish upon a star... a Bananas game is where you are.'
That will certainly be the case when the Savannah Bananas and Indianapolis Clowns perform at Disneyland. The teams will visit Anaheim, California, for games at Angel Stadium on March 27 & 28, and the buzz surrounding that stop already has Mickey Mouse's ears perking up.
The Bananas will be looking for a little revenge on the Clowns after Indianapolis defeated the league's signature squad in their first-ever outing in Banana Ball. Indy knocked off Savannah 4-2 on February 27, when former MLB player Jackie Bradley Jr. delivered a two-RBI single to take the lead in the fourth inning in the faceoff.
The Bananas are off to a great start this year, and they just came off a successful series with a sweep of the Firefighters, concluding with a 5-1 win in front of a record 500th consecutive sellout on March 8. That weekend's games featured notable moments, including spectacular outfield trick plays and the 'Fighters wearing special gear.
Banana Ball in the Happiest Place Earth
Baseball won't be the only attraction as part of this event. A Banana Ball game always has its fair share of fanfare, and this trip to the Golden Coast will be no different. Performances are scheduled to occur in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle in Disneyland and at the 'World of Color' viewing area at California Adventure. There will also be a cavalcade down Main Street, U.S.A., player greetings, and plenty of interactive entertainment.
The day will also boast unique cuisine prepared specifically for the event. Special themed treats will be available, including Banana Pudding at Hungry Bear Barbecue Jamboree, Banana Brulee Tart, and Banana Cold Foam at Cappuccino Cart.
Before the Bananas invade the House of Mouse, they will travel to New Orleans this weekend to take on the Party Animals in a two-game set at the Caesar's Superdome. First pitch for both nights is yet to be announced on the Bananas' official website. The team will also play in San Diego, on March 21 & 22 at Petco Park, the home of Major League Baseball's Padres.