Louisiana Chef cooks up the right recipe for tickets to upcoming Bananas game
A Louisiana Chef has cooked up the right recipe for tickets to the upcoming Savannah Bananas game, his favorite team. The Bananas are headed to The Big Easy for an upcoming series with the Party Animals this weekend.
New Orleans' own Phil Mariano, executive chef at Pizza Domenica, created specialty "banana pizzas" to win tickets to the Savannah Bananas' sold-out games at the Caesars Superdome on March 14-15, 2026. He posted several videos of the food on social media, leading the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation to acquire some tickets on his behalf.
“The pizzas are a play on the Hawaiian pizza with bananas on it. I know it seems pretty weird to me, but it’s actually really tasty,” Mariano told New Orleans television station, WGNO. "At Pizza Domenica, we’re always looking for something fun and exciting to do with our pizzas, and having the Savannah Bananas coming to town seemed like the perfect opportunity to try something fun and come up with some new creative pizzas."
For Mariano, this weekend represents a perfect getaway, of sorts. While it may be taking place in his own backyard, he wasn't able to get tickets for the game that he had been hoping to see.
“I’ve been following them for two or three years and have been trying to get tickets. When they were nearby in Baton Rouge last year, I couldn’t make the trip, but now that they’re coming to New Orleans, I’m really hoping to get to see them,” he said.
Following the journey to NOLA, the Bananas will play next week in San Diego, on March 21 & 22 at Petco Park, the home of Major League Baseball's Padres.