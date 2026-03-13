Savannah Bananas On SI

Louisiana Chef cooks up the right recipe for tickets to upcoming Bananas game

New Orleans culinary creator Phil Mariano received two tickets to the Savannah Bananas game at the Louisiana Superdome this weekend, thanks to his team-based treats

One of the food truck operators dances with Tyler Florence and players from the Savannah Bananas during the filming for the Food Network's Great Food Truck Race on Tuesday, March 11, 2025 at Emmet Park in Savannah. / Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A Louisiana Chef has cooked up the right recipe for tickets to the upcoming Savannah Bananas game, his favorite team. The Bananas are headed to The Big Easy for an upcoming series with the Party Animals this weekend.

New Orleans' own Phil Mariano, executive chef at Pizza Domenica, created specialty "banana pizzas" to win tickets to the Savannah Bananas' sold-out games at the Caesars Superdome on March 14-15, 2026. He posted several videos of the food on social media, leading the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation to acquire some tickets on his behalf.

“The pizzas are a play on the Hawaiian pizza with bananas on it. I know it seems pretty weird to me, but it’s actually really tasty,” Mariano told New Orleans television station, WGNO. "At Pizza Domenica, we’re always looking for something fun and exciting to do with our pizzas, and having the Savannah Bananas coming to town seemed like the perfect opportunity to try something fun and come up with some new creative pizzas."

The Savannah Bananas defeated the Texas Tailgaters inside Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. / Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For Mariano, this weekend represents a perfect getaway, of sorts. While it may be taking place in his own backyard, he wasn't able to get tickets for the game that he had been hoping to see.

“I’ve been following them for two or three years and have been trying to get tickets. When they were nearby in Baton Rouge last year, I couldn’t make the trip, but now that they’re coming to New Orleans, I’m really hoping to get to see them,” he said.

Following the journey to NOLA, the Bananas will play next week in San Diego, on March 21 & 22 at Petco Park, the home of Major League Baseball's Padres.

Ryan K Boman is a freelance writer and the author of the 2023 book, Pop Music & Peanut Butter: A Collection of Essays Looking at Life with Love & Laughter. His previous work has appeared at MSN, Heavy, the Miami Herald, Screen Rant, FanSided, and Yardbarker.

