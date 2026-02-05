Jack Draper Headlines New Vuori Campaign

The ATP Tour has not been the same without Jack Draper this season. Luckily, the top-ranked British star is expected to return to action soon, and he will do so outfitted in Vuori.

Just before the start of the 2025 U.S. Open, Vuori announced Draper as the brand's latest ambassador. Today, Draper is headlining a new campaign for the Vuori HardKore Short, its most technical performance short to date.

Jack Draper for Vuori. | Vuori

Engineered for high-intensity workouts and competition, the Vuori HardKore is the next evolution of the brand's Kore franchise. The campaign highlights the short's versatility and performance-first construction across a wide range of high-output movement.

"For me, it's all about feeling my best on the court," said Draper. "The Vuori HardKore Short is light, breathable, and easy to move in. It delivers when the pressure's on and keeps up through my longest training days and toughest matches."

Jack Draper for Vuori. | Vuori

The Vuori HardKore Short is available in lined 7" and 5" inseams ($98) at VuoriClothing.com and in Vuori retail stores. It is purpose-built for high-sweat activity and dynamic movement. Compared to the Kore Short, which is designed for all-day versatility, HardKore prioritizes performance with upgraded fabrics, liner, fit, and trims throughout.

"We took everything our community loves about the Kore Short and re-engineered it for moments that require more – greater durability, mobility, and comfort under pressure – meeting the demands and standards of elite athlete performance," said Joe Kudla, Founder and CEO of Vuori.

Jack Draper for Vuori. | Vuori

The shorts are constructed with an ultra-lightweight ripstop shell, delivering enhanced moisture management, faster dry times, and abrasion resistance. A premium grid mesh liner offers increased compression and breathability and includes a built-in slip pocket at the back waistband.

Additional details – such as apron-style pocket construction, side vents for mobility, and a secure back zip pocket – support durability, comfort, and ease of movement.

Jack Draper for Vuori. | Vuori

The open fit offers an unrestricted range of motion, while tonal drawcords and a heat-transferred tonal V1 logo provide the finishing touches to the shorts. The Vuori HardKore Short reflects the evolution of Vuori's versatile approach to performance design.

Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.

More Tennis Style News

Iga Swiatek showed off her multi-tasking skills in an ad for On's new tights.

Jannik Sinner has new tennis racket drama after the Australian Open.

Several WTA stars have pulled out of the 2026 Qatar TotalEnergies Open.

Carlos Alcaraz explained his "difficult decision" to withdraw from the Rotterdam Open.

Coco Gauff slid in the updated WTA Rankings after the 2026 Australian Open.