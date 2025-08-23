Jack Draper and Vuori Reveal New Kit for 2025 US Open
Once upon a time, you might have seen Jack Draper sporting a classic tennis tee bearing a logo featuring Nike's iconic swoosh etched into a tennis court. Nowadays, he's embracing a different look.
California-based athleisure brand Vuori officially launched Jack Draper as the face of their tennis division earlier this week. The 23-year-old has been with Nike since the start of his career; however, the expiration of his deal with the brand left him free to pursue a bolder, more unconventional approach to his on-court style.
"I've always been someone who has wanted to do something a bit more unique, a bit more individual," Draper said in conversation with Ryan Harrison at Vuori's Flatiron location in Manhattan.
"I think Vuori as a brand represents a lot of the values I have as a person. It's quite a brand that embraces all things and wants to have your own personal style. I think the material of the clothes is just outrageous."
The Brit debuted his new kit with Vuori on one of sport's biggest stages in Arthur Ashe Stadium. Draper partnered with Jessica Pegula to compete in the US Open's new mixed doubles tournament, defeating Carlos Alcaraz and Emma Raducanu in one of the more highly anticipated matchups heading into the reformatted draw.
The kit featured a half-gray, half white sleeveless top with color-block shorts in varying shades of gray and white. Draper wore a Vuori cap, wristbands, and socks alongside a pair of ASICS tennis sneakers.
"I said to the guys on the team, I feel really privileged," Draper said. "The fact that [Vuori] put their belief and their trust in me as a player, as a person, to help grow this brand. I think we've got the mindset to do that. I want to be the best tennis player out there. I want to be someone who is on the big stages all the time. I'm going to do everything I can to do that."
Draper is no stranger to high fashion. Earlier this year, the World No. 5 joined Burberry as an ambassador following his first major title at Indian Wells. In a campaign shot on 35mm film, Draper tagged alongside British supermodels Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Alva Claire in Burberry's High Summer capsule collection in April.
On Thursday night, Draper hosted an intimate dinner with Burberry and World No. 14 Tommy Paul at The Corner Store in Manhattan to kick off the start of the US Open. Earlier in the evening, he joined Vuori in Flatiron to further discuss his partnership and his excitement for the upcoming tournament.
When speaking with Harrison on the impact he's had on fans across the world, Draper thanked those in attendance for joining him at the store to celebrate his launch. He recalled a time when he was once a young kid on the sidelines of the court waiting to get players to sign his ball.
The roles have reversed in the years since, with tennis fans of all ages trying to get Draper's attention for an autograph or a photo as he's risen to become one of the best players in the world.
After losing to Iga Swiatek and Casper Rudd in the mixed doubles semifinals, the Brit has his eyes set on the men's singles draw ahead. Draper comes into the Open not having played a match since Wimbledon, where he unexpectedly lost to Marin Cilic in four sets.
"I'm trying not to have too many expectations of myself," Draper said on his hopes for the tournament. "I always think about my preparations, you know, what am I doing with serve. Making sure I'm giving myself the best chance to go out there whenever I'm playing and give my best effort. That's all you can do."
The US Open singles draw runs from August 24 to September 7. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the tennis court and beyond.
