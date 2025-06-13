Nick Kyrgios Talks OnlyFans TV Show, Tennis Goals, & On-Court Style
Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios is a lightning rod in the sports world. His unabashed personality and innate star power rubs tennis purists the wrong way, but it makes him the perfect fit for OFTV's Smash City.
OnlyFans' free-to-view streaming platform has launched its latest original series, Smash City. Kyrgios hosts alongside reality TV personality Sophie Stonehouse. The competition sees the dynamic duo creating high-energy pickleball challenges that deliver plenty of comedy and competition.
Joining Kyrgios and Stonehouse is actress and PPA Tour medalist Rachel Starr. She serves as the official referee and ultimate judge for crowning the Smash City winner.
As part of the announcement, Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI spoke with Kyrgios about his new TV show, tennis goals, and how basketball has influenced him on the court.
What made you want to partner with OFTV on Smash City?
I have had a great relationship with OnlyFans for a while now, and we had always talked about ideas of content we could do together. So when the idea of Smash City came up, I was all in.
Working with OnlyFans is refreshing; they aren't your typical media platform, so the opportunity to do something different and exciting is always there.
You have plenty of television experience. How has Smash City been different?
To be honest, this production was just as professional as anything I have been a part of. The crew involved was awesome; the OnlyFans reps were there each day, just getting involved and making it feel like a real team effort. They definitely make us feel that there is a lot of support there, which was dope.
You have worked with OnlyFans since 2023. What do you see as the future of the partnership?
Well, just like the other platforms we use, I do believe that OnlyFans is becoming something a little more common in everyday life for people. As for me, I am on there. I will keep doing what I am doing, and if there are more opportunities to get involved and make more TV, I will be there for sure.
Injuries knocked you out of clay and grass seasons. How excited are you for the back half of the year?
It's been a really long journey. Not easy to get up every day and start grinding rehab when you feel like you're not getting anywhere. I just need to remind myself of how far I have come. Like I couldn't hold a cup in my right hand…
Then this year, I won my first match in a Masters 1000. That's pretty incredible, and my team makes sure they remind me. I am looking forward to playing in the US and beyond. I love the States, and the fans are amazing. But it also makes me sad to miss Wimby (Wimbledon) this year.
What are your goals for the rest of the season?
Get out there and finish matches. I know my level is good enough. I just need to put the pieces together. It's a mental battle for me out there as well. But yeah, go out, have some fun, and enjoy every moment as best I can.
Are there any specific players you really want to match up against?
Honestly, everyone's level now is amazing. Tennis has some great young talent. There are too many that I haven't had the chance to play against to choose, but I would love to see Carlos [Alcaraz] on the other side of the net. He's pretty magic from what I have witnessed so far.
Basketball seems to have influenced your on-court kits. Is that intentional?
Yeah, I feel like all the tennis kits are the same. Everyone looks similar. I like basketball because of how the players can express themselves on the court. So, I guess me getting an individual singlet made for me to play in is hopefully just the start.
Is this year your Last Dance, or is there more gas left in the tank for 2026?
I've got gas, for sure! I've just got to keep the wheels on! But in all seriousness, I want to play as long as possible. I feel like I have more to give.
Who is your NBA comp (comparable player)?
When I was younger, I won the best rebounder award… So I guess back then, while I was bumping bodies, you could call me Z-bo (Zach Randolph), but now I am not too sure. I would say someone with creative flair, and always challenging the status quo.
Last question: If you were in a Space Jam scenario defending Earth in a doubles match, who would you pick as your doubles partner?
Kokk (Thanasi Kokkinakis) for sure, no doubt. We have the AO title under our belt. I have to back us.
