Serena Williams Serves Family Style With Children’s Clothing Collection
Throughout her legendary career, Serena Williams was a trailblazer in tennis and fashion. The 23-time Grand Slam champion's remarkable play and dazzling personal style electrified the sports world.
In retirement, Serena is more influential than ever. The tennis icon, entrepreneur, and mom has teamed up with children's fashion brand Janie and Jack for its Spring 2025 limited-edition collection.
Inspired by Serena's love of family and special bond with her daughters, Olympia (7) and Adira (18 months), the collection is filled with joy, love, and self-expression.
The Serena Williams x Janie and Jack collection captures joyful family moments in vibrant hues, like Serena's favorite color pink, vacation-inspired prints, silhouettes reminiscent of her childhood and much more.
Each item reflects Serena's personal style, fresh textures, and fabrics inspired by sunny getaways. The Serena Williams x Janie and Jack collection is available now at JanieandJack.com and in Janie and Jack stores nationwide.
As part of the exciting announcement, Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI spoke with Serena about her inspiration for the collaboration, personal favorites, and future fashion plans.
As a longtime fan of Janie and Jack, how exciting was it to work with the brand?
It was such a natural fit! I've loved dressing my daughters in Janie and Jack for years, so getting to design a collection that blends my personal style with pieces for the next generation was really special.
We put so much thought into every detail, from the fabrics to the little design touches that make each outfit stand out.
When did you start working on this collaboration?
We began working on this collection well over a year ago. From the start, I wanted every piece to reflect a balance of elegance and playfulness—something stylish yet practical for kids to wear in their everyday adventures. Seeing it all come together has been incredibly rewarding.
The feedback has been really positive online. Did you know you had another hit in the fashion world?
I had a feeling people would connect with it, but you never really know until it's out there! Seeing families loving the pieces, styling them in their own way, and sharing those moments has been so special.
Some of my friends have been texting me nonstop about how much they love the collection, which makes it even more exciting.
Was this a one-time deal, or do you hope to continue in the family fashion space?
I'd love to keep exploring it! Fashion has always been a huge passion of mine, and designing for families brings a different level of creativity. There's something special about creating pieces that kids will grow up in and make memories wearing.
The name of the collection, "Where Love Meets Style," is a subtle nod to tennis. Did tennis fashion inspire much of your process?
While this isn't strictly a tennis collection, the sport has been such a huge part of my life that some elements naturally made their way in.
One standout piece is the Serena Williams x Janie and Jack Tennis Purse—a chic chain-strap bag that brings a fun, polished touch to any look. It's a little wink to my roots in the game while still feeling fresh and versatile for everyday wear.
Switching gears to your personal style, do you miss slaying with new kits on the court?
Fashion was always a fun way for me to express myself on the court. I loved pushing boundaries with my outfits and making statements beyond just my game. Now, I get to do that in a different way, whether it's designing collections or just experimenting with new styles in my daily life.
Do you have an all-time favorite outfit that you wore during your playing career?
One of my all-time favorite outfits was a childhood-inspired two-piece skirt and top that I wore early in my career. It wasn't initially made for tennis, but it became iconic when I wore it on the court.
For this collection, we recreated that look with The G.O.A.T. Skirt + Top. It takes inspiration from the original, with a tiered skirt and unique patterns—perfect for kids to feel confident and capture that nostalgic feeling.
