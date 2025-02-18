Jessica Pegula partners with Maev to serve up premium dog food
American tennis star Jessica Pegula is known for many things: her clutch performances, acerbic sense of humor on social media, and an intense fandom of the Buffalo Bills.
What many fans may not know is that Pegula is a major dog lover. She champions philanthropic causes for pets and recently partnered with Maev, the fastest-growing pet brand in the U.S.
Pegula is a passionate advocate for high-quality nutrition for both athletes and pets. She will help promote Maev's mission of delivering human-grade, raw nutrition for dogs.
Her commitment to premium nutrition for her three dogs perfectly aligns with Maev's vision: to provide the same high-quality fuel that enhances human performance, ensuring our furry companions thrive, too.
The WTA World No. 5 understands that what you put into your body directly impacts your performance. In a time when pet parents are increasingly conscious of their dogs' diets, she is leading the charge for high-performance nutrition for our four-legged family members.
As part of the exciting announcement, Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI spoke with Pegula about her dogs, the new tennis season, and a range of other fun topics.
What made you want to partner with Maev?
I've seen firsthand how much of an impact nutrition has on a dog's health. One of my dogs struggled with health issues, and I tried everything to help.
Years ago, I even started making my own raw food because I knew it was better for them, but it was time-consuming, and I couldn't keep up with it. After losing a dog, it became even more clear to me—why would I cut corners on something so important to their overall health and longevity?
I spent a lot of time researching different options and found Maev. It's unlike any other pet food on the market. It's raw, and it's the only human-grade option in the raw space.
Raw food is higher in protein and much more digestible than ultra-processed kibble. On top of that, Maev is made with whole food ingredients you can actually see. My three dogs get so excited for mealtime, and I love knowing exactly what they're eating and that it's the highest quality possible.
How long have you fed your dogs Maev products?
For about five months now. I've already seen incredible improvements in their digestion, skin & coat health, dental health, and energy levels.
How do you and your dogs manage the separation that comes with the tennis season?
I try to do the best I can as far as making sure they stay with other people they know so they don't have too much anxiety when being separated. Luckily I have a lot of family and friends around that they are familiar with. Once they realize who is feeding them Maev they adjust pretty quickly! Haha.
You have a long history of philanthropy for dogs; have you always been a dog-lover?
Yes, always! When I was a kid I just always had it in my mind what dogs I wanted. I would love learning about them and not just dogs but animals in general. At one point, I wanted to be a Veterinarian.
Switching gears to tennis, what would you have done the other day in Doha when the cat ran onto the court (twice)?
That cat looked so scared! I probably would have tried to go up to it if it seemed friendly. I have actually always wanted a cat, but my husband is allergic.
How do you feel about your performance two months into the new season?
I am happy with it so far. I feel like I am playing a lot of matches and getting some good wins under my belt. Hopefully, I can keep improving and really, really well over this next swing before Europe.
What are your goals for the rest of 2025?
My goals are always very simple. I do well when I focus on the process and not the end result. It is always but working on things, getting better, and embracing the challenge every day. There are so many matches throughout the year and a lot of up and downs. You can't stay too focused on the results.
You've got the coolest nickname on tour. Have you thought about adding a signature celebration?
Which nickname? Is that the j.peg? I grew up with everyone calling me JP, and now fans have stuck with j.peg a lot. I actually saw a sign the other day that said "j.peg no glitches" I thought that was great haha.
If you were in a Space Jam scenario, defending Earth against aliens, who would you pick as your doubles partner?
Oh gosh, I guess I gotta go with my girl Coco (Gauff)! She would be good to fight aliens with.
Last question: Buffalo Bills Super Bowl or j.peg Grand Slam title?
I'll be greedy and say both. Why not?
Pegula is currently competing in the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships. Tennis fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the sport.
More Tennis News
WTA players are taking extreme measures to avoid failed drug tests.
Carlos Alcaraz wears Nike "6 Rings" shirt on Michael Jordan's birthday.
Iga Swiatek smashes her racquet after losing in Doha.
Novak Djokovic calls Jannik Sinner's 3-month ban "strange."
Novak Djokovic's Lacoste kit for clay court season appears online.