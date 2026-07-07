Victoria Mboko on Mejuri's PLAY Diamonds Campaign

Mejuri is continuing to feed into the growth of fine jewelry on the tennis courts with its newest collection in partnership with rising Canadian tennis star Vicky Mboko.

The 19-year-old stars in the campaign for PLAY Diamonds, lightweight diamond and ombré sapphire jewelry designed for effortless movement, whether you're picking up a racket to play on court or simply looking for a chic tennis aesthetic in your summer jewelry stack.

"Honestly, I loved how delicate everything is," Mboko told Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI. "I love to stack my jewelry, and I love that I can pair this with my favorite gold necklaces and bracelets. I could wear these to practice, when I play a match, but then out to dinner, and it works in both worlds. That balance really reflects how I live, so it clicked right away and really fits with me as a person."

Mejuri Play, the brand's specialized jewelry line for athletic performance, features lightweight pieces inspired by and made for tennis and everyday exercise. Play's latest pieces align with Wimbledon in a perfectly timed drop, catering to the growing popularity of tennis core in everyday fashion.

Vicky Mboko in Mejuri's latest campaign for Mejuri Play. | Courtesy of Mejuri

The collection's hero piece is the Tashi Drilled Diamond Necklace, a strand of ombre sapphire beads with a drilled lab-grown diamond hanging from a minimal gold bail with no setting or prongs. "It’s summer, and the blue hues with the floating diamond are perfect," Mboko said of the piece. "It’'s playful and fine jewelry at the same time, and honestly, a piece I’d never take off."

The necklace is accompanied by a matching bracelet as well as hoop charms that slide onto existing hoops for a more subtle option. The Swing Hoop Charm, which features a singular drilled lab-grown diamond, and the Triple Set Hoop Charm, which features three drilled lab-grown diamonds, offer elevated detailing to existing pieces while still allowing for increased freedom of movement.

"Tennis style has always been polished but effortless," Mboko said. "When I think of a tennis court, I see the color blue. Tennis is about performance, simplicity, and movement, and I feel like these pieces reflect that fully."

Mboko joined Mejuri Play's roster at the beginning of the year, uniting with several other WTA players as ambassadors representing the Toronto-born fine jewelry brand on tour. For Canada's WTA Newcomer of the Year, aligning herself with a female-founded brand, especially a Canadian one, was intentional.

Vicky Mboko in Mejuri's latest campaign for Mejuri Play. | Courtesy of Mejuri

"At this point, everything I say yes to has to feel real," she said. "Mejuri is a brand I actually wear and a story I believe in...I am still very young and like to think as myself on the coming up, so to speak. Success can be defined in so many ways, truly, but having the privilege to partner with such an amazing Canadian brand with a success story that it has had so far felt like a very natural fit."

While clothing and kits have remained at the center of fashion's resurgence in tennis, jewelry brands are eager to get in on the hype. From Madison Keys' partnership with Brilliant Earth to Aryna Sabalenka's sponsorship by Material Good, jewelry is quickly becoming one of the more unique ways for WTA players to express themselves on court.

"I always go by the motto feel good, play good," Mboko said. "When I wear jewelry that I genuinely love and feel good in, it also makes me play well. I truly believe in this correlation, and I always put a lot of effort and attention into every little detail when it comes to picking my jewelry and how I wear it."