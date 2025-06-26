Madison Keys Becomes Brilliant Earth's First Athlete Ambassador
Madison Keys is bringing layering back to court.
Keys is the first athlete ambassador for Brilliant Earth, a sustainable jewelry brand dedicated to raising the ethical standards in the jewelry industry through transparency, sustainability, compassion, and inclusivity.
The sponsorship includes an exclusive product launch ahead of the US Open with jewelry highlighting purposeful design, identity, and resilience.
In a sport where on-court fashion is limited to tournament kits and accessories, many WTA players like Keys use jewelry as a way to express their personal style. Keys can often be found on court wearing gold jewelry, embracing a minimalist layering aesthetic that often includes her signature necklace bearing her nickname: Madi.
Keys will integrate jewelry from Brilliant Earth into her layering on court, including the brand's silver and gold diamond bracelets and necklaces, as well as thinner gold chains, a diamond-encrusted ring, a wide gold ring, and diamond studs.
The Australian Open champ is having one of the best seasons of her career, winning her first Grand Slam in Australia after defeating the World No. 1 and No. 2 back-to-back and reaching a career-high ranking of World No. 5 in February. Keys now looks to Wimbledon this week in search of her second Grand Slam.
Ahead of her Wimbledon campaign, Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI spoke with Keys about partnering with the brand, her upcoming product release, and her personal style.
This is a great collaboration! What stood out to you when choosing to partner with Brilliant Earth?
I think the biggest thing was that I was already a big fan of the company. I really liked Brilliant Earth. They were one of the first or the first to source lab-grown diamonds, as well, and that was always something that I was really drawn to.
I also like the meaning behind a lot of the pieces that they put out and what the company stands for. It just felt like one of those partnerships that makes so much sense, and it just feels so natural and organic. Those are always the partnerships that I'm immediately drawn to.
What are you most looking forward to in working with Brilliant Earth?
Well, I think one of the biggest things is that I've always been a really big fan of jewelry and kind of expressing my personal style through that. Especially as a tennis player, we're kind of given our outfits.
They're scripted, and we don't have a ton of ways to kind of express ourselves through that. So I've always done that through the pieces that I've chosen to wear jewelry-wise and to partner with a company that cares so much about sustainability and ethical sourcing.
You get to express yourself, but you know that you're partnering with a company that really cares about people. All of that just makes me really excited to get to work with them and then have the opportunity to kind of just embody what they already do and what is special and most important to both of us.
As a Grand Slam champion and an advocate for women's empowerment in sport, how does this partnership allow you to express a different side of your identity?
I think I'm really excited because it's kind of one of my first big opportunities to really express myself outside of sport. I've always really been drawn to that, so getting this opportunity is something that means a lot to me.
Having the opportunity to really express myself and kind of show people my personality outside of a tennis court, I think, is something that I'm really excited about. Being with a brand that uplifts women and encourages people to be self-confident, it's just all of those things kind of wrapped into one perfect bundle.
What can fans expect to see from your upcoming product launch later this summer?
I'm really excited about it. It's the first time that I've ever been able to, from the very, very beginning, get to design something. So, to have something that means so much to me, there's a lot of meaning and very personal.
It's like all the things that truly mean the most to me have kind of been able to be put into a piece, and that's something that's really fun. I've never gotten to do that, so it's something that I'm really excited about. I'm really happy that I get to show fans kind of a little bit more behind the scenes and the things that mean a lot to me, obviously on the tennis court, but just kind of me as a person.
How does Brilliant Earth align with your personal style?
I've always really liked clean, modern, meaningful pieces. That's just kind of why I've always been really drawn to the brand. I like things a little bit simple and nice, so that's kind of how I've always leaned.
I always like layering in pieces that are, you know, kind of simple and modern, but then throwing in a piece or two that have a little bit more personality or meaning. And yeah, I'm really excited for everyone to see some of the things that I've been choosing.
Can we expect to see you wear any new pieces at Wimbledon?
Yes, you will definitely see some new pieces. I'm excited to see if anyone pieces it together. It's like an Easter egg hunt a little bit, but I'm excited because I always kind of choose some pieces that are very basic [and] great for layering.
And then I really like to throw in some pieces that have a little bit more meaning or are kind of a little bit like a lucky charm token. I wonder if anyone's going to notice or if anyone can spot and figure out what's new and why maybe I chose what I did.
