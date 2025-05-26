Victoria Mboko Stuns in Gold Wilson Kit at Roland Garros Debut
Victoria Mboko might just be the new it girl for on-court style.
The 18-year-old took to the court for her first Grand Slam main draw match in a golden kit from Wilson's Sport Professionals collection for Roland Garros.
Her Topspin Seamless Polo Shirt ($68), with its clean lines and ribbed fabric, offered a minimalist take on the classic collared silhouette. The kit's polo struck the perfect balance between texture and structure while highliting a slightly risqué design with the cropped style.
Paired with the Eastside Mini Skirt ($78), a structured yet flowing piece that nodded to the iconic tennis skirts from the 1990s, the look was a masterclass in modern vintage.
Mboko's ensemble captured the spirit of heritage sportswear, taking an edgy approach with refined tailoring and a bright color palette that stood out against the dark clay.
Since signing a head-to-toe deal with Wilson last January, Mboko has worn Wilson kits for all of her matches, including a dual-toned dress with a plain white top and aquamarine blue pleated skirt for this year's clay court swing.
Mboko came back from knee injuries in 2023 and 2024 to make a strong start to her 2025 season with 22 straight wins and four ITF titles in Martinique, Guadeloupe, Manchester, and Rome, Georgia.
After winning three qualifying rounds, Mboko came into her first-round match on Court 9 looking calm and professional, defeating Lulu Sun 6-1, 7-6 (4).
"I was so excited to be in a grand slam for the first ever time," Mboko said in her post-match press conference.
"I remember coming here as a junior and watching the older girls play, and it was such a great experience. The whole thing is honestly kind of a surprise, but I mean, now I'm here that, I feel like I can do something with it and make the most of it."
Mboko faces 23-year-old Eva Lys for her second-round matchup. Wilson's Sports Professional collection is available for purchase at Wilson.com.
