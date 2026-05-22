The 10 Best Quotes From 2026 French Open Media Day

Players participated in their pre-tournament press conferences for the 2026 French Open on Friday. Some players followed a strict 15-minute rule as part of a protest over prize money and other reforms; others offered support of the movement but did not involve themselves directly.

Either way, there was no shortage of insightful and entertaining quotes. Below are ten of the best quotes from Media Day at Roland Garros.

Aryna Sabalenka Supports Media Protest

WTA World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka became the face of the players' collective decision on restricted media availability. Before cutting her press conference short at nine minutes, Sabalenka explained, "It's not about me.

Aryna on the player media protest 🎤 pic.twitter.com/qQ72fMdO0X — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) May 22, 2026

"It's about the players who's lower in the ranking who's suffering and it's not easy to live in this tennis world with that percentage that we are earning but as a World No. 1, I feel like I have to stand up and to fight for for those lower-level players, for players who coming up, coming back after injuries, the upcoming generation, and I feel like we our point is pretty clear and pretty fair to everyone."

Novak Djokovic Not Part of Protest

Novak Djokovic is not participating in the player's media protest. Djokovic explained that he was not part of any of the discussions. He did reiterate his support for lower-ranked players, growing the sport at the grassroot level, and taking lessons from what golfers and their leagues are experiencing.

"Let's learn also from golf. I think golf is a good example of professional individual global sport that has been through and is still going through very challenging times in terms of the governance and splitting tours and players, and that are able to participate in only one tour if they go to another. We've seen what's happening. So, let's learn from that."

The whole world wants to say happy birthday to Djokovic 😂 #rolandgarros pic.twitter.com/HzPj2auQxR — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) May 22, 2026

Marta Kostyuk Passes on Protest

Marta Kostyuk explained why she would not participate in the protest. "Yeah, I'm aware of the conversation that is going on, and I fully respect players for bringing these causes out and fighting for them and fighting for the future of tennis. I think it's very important. I was never part of any conversation. I'm aware of it, but I was never there." She later added, "I think to continue the conversation is super important. I'm going to be fulfilling my obligations this week. I'm excited to be here, and that's it."

Coco Gauff on Growing Up

After starting her press conference by recognizing the loss of Howard Fendrich of The Associated Press, Gauff's first question was what the best thing and the worst thing are about growing up in the public eye.

Coco Gauff says one of the hardest things about growing up in the public eye is that all your mistakes are shown, ‘I also think it’s not a bad thing because maybe some other people can see themselves in me & realize that we’re not all perfect’



“What’s the best thing and the… pic.twitter.com/qsFhROpdTu — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) May 22, 2026

"Well, the best thing I think, sometimes you get some like personal stuff, like people recognize you and things like that, but the worst is I think is all your mistakes when you grow up, so all your mistakes are kind of shown, but I also think it's not a bad thing because maybe some other people can see themselves in me and realize that we're not all perfect and we we all got to learn."

Taylor Fritz on His Knee Injury

Taylor Fritz began his press conference by addressing his knee tendonitis. Fritz just returned after a two-month recovery, where he lost his one warm-up match before Roland Garros.

"I feel like I've kind of gotten over the hill, you can say, with the knee, and I'm still going to feel it from time to time, but I've gotten to the point where I can play and probably not irritate it too much and really keep just keep improving it."

Iga Swiatek on Mindset

When asked how she feels today compared to this time last year, Iga Swiatek explained that she feels much better in 2026. "Well, last year my tournament in Rome was like a really cold cold shower, and then wake up cold. I felt terrible on the court in Rome. So, for sure, this year, after a couple of good matches, there is more positive vibe, and just it's good to have some really solid matches on your shoulders and start the tournament with that."

Jannik Sinner on Fatigue

Jannik Sinner has been on a historic run, but fatigue is becoming a factor. When asked how he feels physically, Sinner was cautiously optimistic.

Sinner during Media Day at #RolandGarros.



"I think many players are doing that [the protest]. But it's nothing against journalists. That's trying to, you know, put ourself also in a position where we also have a small saying, and I think it's right to do so. As I said in Rome… — José Morgado (@josemorgado) May 22, 2026

"I'm lucky to be in this position. I think it's always better to be in a position where you win, and you start to feel tired, and you feel very good, but you lose a couple of rounds. But yeah, I try to have a good balance now at the practice courts with pushing, understanding also when to push, and then hopefully be ready for the first round matches."

Emma Raducanu on Health Issues

Emma Raducanu spent most of her press conference discussing her decision to bring back Andrew Richardson as her coach for the rest of the year. That almost overshadowed questions about her health, as she has only played one tournament since Miami.

Why wouldn’t I want to talk to you for more than 15 minutes?



I’m just grateful to be in another Slam pic.twitter.com/9yuxIr2wxV — Raducanu News 🧱 (@RaducanuNews) May 22, 2026

"I feel a lot better. I thought I've completely flipped it. I think there's just been a little bit of a lingering cough recently. Like I can say it because it is what it is. But I feel healthwise really good. I think ebbs and flows with it, but much better in terms of physically. I played a really positive match last week in Strasbourg, and in the sense, it was over two hours, and I think physically I pulled up pretty well from it. So yeah, I'm happy to take that and build from it."

Alexander Zverev on Back Treatment

Alexander Zverev explained that he has dealt with a back injury since last year. He used time off after the Italian Open to continue treatment. "Yeah, the back issue started last year, and I was really struggling the entire year. And then I went to see a very, very famous German doctor, Müller-Wohlfahrt, in December. And he did his treatments in December. He did two treatments in December, and I felt unbelievable for the first three months of the season. Let's say until the end of April."

Zverez explained that his back began bothering him again in Munich and visited the doctor in Rome again. "I went to see him twice within a couple of days. I did two treatments again, and to be honest, it feels amazing after what he does.

Daniil Medvedev on Carlos Alcaraz Absence

When asked how Carlos Alcaraz's absence at the French Open and Wimbledon will impact his chances, Medvedev used his famous wit to answer.

Medvedev says Alcaraz not playing Roland Garros doesn’t make much difference to him in terms of mindset because he would’ve only faced him later in the tournament, ‘I'm playing my 1st round, which I probably lost 6 times at Roland Garros… But in general, I hope he comes back as… pic.twitter.com/nyliFnPnJo — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) May 22, 2026

"I'll be honest, for me, it doesn't make a difference because it's Roland Garros. I've never been in the semis here. So, I take it one match at a time." He later added, "But, in general, I would say I hope he comes back fast. We know he's not playing Wimbledon, so I hope he comes back as fast as possible with what he has. I'm not sure what he has. Because we'd love to see him both in the locker room and on court as well."