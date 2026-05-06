Aryna Sabalenka Reveals Nike Kit for 2026 French Open

Aryna Sabalenka kicks off her Italian Open (Internazionali BNL d'Italia) campaign against the formidable Barbora Krejčíková tomorrow. However, the top-ranked women's player has focused a lot of her attention on the French Open later this month.

First, Sabalenka floated the idea that players will eventually boycott Grand Slams due to disputes over prize money and player representation. After that, the queen of Tennis social media unveiled her custom Nike kit for Roland Garros in a viral TikTok video. Check out the video shared by the Tennis Channel below for a look, plus our breakdown of the tennis dress.

Aryna Sabalenka reveals her 2026 Roland Garros kit 😍



We're obsessed. What do you think? 👀 #RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/oiWc1gRvab — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) May 6, 2026

After starting the video in a black dress, Sabalenka smoothly transitioned into a never-before-seen custom red-and-black Nike tennis dress. While Nike has begun rolling out its clay court collection ahead of Roland Garros, Sabalenka's kit appears to be custom-made just for her.

Last November, Sabalenka gave a half-hearted endorsement of her Nike kits for the 2026 WTA season. "People loved it, which is important, and yeah, unfortunately, next season it just it's not going to be that special for me. She added, "Maybe we should just start messaging Nike on Instagram and like putting some pressure on, but let's wait for 2027 because that year is going to be sick."

NikeCourt Vapor 12 PRM 'Aryna Sabalenka'



Nike Official Images pic.twitter.com/58Y4jJImUA — 1STLooK (@_1STLook) March 28, 2026

Despite Sabalenka's initial lack of enthusiasm, she is rocking her Nike gear with pride this year and receiving rave reviews. Sabalenka wore a Nike kit inspired by Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova. "I don't remember if it was Serena [Williams] collection, I think it was Serena, or Maria [Sharapova], it was like a light peach dress," Sabalenka said in Melbourne.

"Do you remember? That was my favorite one. I would love to bring that back, and I remember talking to Nike and telling them I want to bring those colors back. Please, just do something for me in those colors. I love it, and it fits Australia perfectly. And they did it! Now it's my favorite dress."

Aryna Sabalenka says Sharapova inspired her 2026 Australian Open kit



“It was either Serena… or I think it was Maria’s collection that was a light peach dress. I told Nike I want to bring those colors back & they did it. Now it’s my favorite dress” ❤️



pic.twitter.com/bvmQDiVJKs — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) January 8, 2026

Currently, Nike has no signature tennis athletes. Naomi Osaka and Qinwen Zheng have apparel collections in select markets. Meanwhile, Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner only have a few t-shirts. Sabalenka has headlined marketing campaigns and debuted plenty of custom gear, but Nike has done little to promote the best women's tennis player in the world.

Sabalenka is currently the WTA World No. 1 with a singles record of 26-2 with three titles. The Italian Open runs through May 17. After that, the French Open runs from May 24 to June 7. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.