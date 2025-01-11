2025 Australian Open: Odds for Men's & Women's Singles Champions
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
While the off-season is notoriously brief for tennis players, it has been a long stretch since the last Grand Slam. Now that the 2025 Australian Open is officially upon us, it is time for history to be made.
Players, young and old, challenging and established, are competing for an allusive Grand Slam title in Melbourne, Australia. So, who will win the men's and women's singles titles?
It is impossible to know, but sportsbooks have released their odds for the players with the best chances of winning in Melbourne. Below is a list of the ten men's and women's players with the best chances of winning the 2025 Australian Open according to FanDuel.
Men's Odds
1. Jannik Sinner (+105)
2. Carlos Alcaraz (+360)
3. Novak Djokovic (+500)
4. Alexander Zverev (+1,200)
5. Daniil Medvedev (+1,300)
6. Taylor Fritz (+2,100)
7. Alex de Minaur (+4,200)
8. Jack Draper (+6,500)
9. Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard (+6,500)
10. Joao Fonseca (+6,500)
Women's Odds
1. Aryna Sabalenka (+220)
2. Coco Gauff (+420)
3. Iga Swiatek (+470)
4. Elena Rybakina (+800)
5. Qinwen Zheng (+1,800)
6. Karolina Muchova (+2,400)
7. Mirra Andreeva (+2,700)
8. Madison Keys (+3,700)
9. Naomi Osaka (+4,200)
10. Jasmine Paolini (+4,400)
The 2025 Australian Open will take place from January 12-26. Tennis fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the sport.