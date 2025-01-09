5 Takeaways from 2025 Australian Open Women's Singles Draw
The 2025 Australian Open men's and women's singles draws have been revealed, leaving fans scurrying to break down the best path forward for each individual player.
The WTA should be thrilled with the way its bracket has been shaped as it will give fans plenty of competitive matches early in the tournament, with few easy roads to the finals. Below are the five biggest takeaways from the 2025 Australian Open women's singles draw.
Naomi Osaka's Uphill Battle
After flashing glimpses of her old self during the ASB Classic, Naomi Osaka was forced to retire in the final match due to another abdominal injury. Her new year went from bad to worse when she announced her breakup with her longtime boyfriend, Cordae.
Now, the four-time Grand Slam champion faces one of the most difficult paths to the finals at the Australian Open. Can Osaka overcome challenges on and off the court to win the Australian Open? Below are her potential matchups for each round courtesy of The Tennis Letter.
Round 1: Garcia.
Round 2: Muchova / Podoroska.
Round 3: Ostapenko / Bencic.
Round 4: Gauff / Fernandez / Kenin / Starodubtseva.
Quarterfinals: Pegula / Badosa / Kostyuk.
Semifinals: Sabalenka / Zheng / Andreeva / Vekic.
Finals: Rybakina / Swiatek / Paolini / Svitolina / Collins / Keys / Haddad Maia / Navarro / Sakkari.
Coco Gauff's Semifinals Showdown
Coco Gauff has looked phenomenal since last fall. She won the WTA Finals and did not miss a beat to start 2025. Gauff defeated Iga Swiatek in the finals to win the United Cup MVP award.
However, the 20-year-old must continue playing at the highest levels of her career if she will win a Grand Slam in Melbourne this time around. Additionally, she must survive a tough semifinals round. Below are her potential matchups for each round courtesy of The Tennis Letter.
Round 1: Kenin.
Round 2: Burrage / Qualifier.
Round 3: Starodubtseva / Bucsa / Fernandez .
Round 4: Muchova / Ostapenko / Bencic / Osaka.
Quarterfinals: Badosa / Kostyuk / Pegula / Samsonova.
Semifinals: Sabalenka / Zheng / Andreeva / Vekic.
Finals: Rybakina / Swiatek / Paolini / Svitolina / Collins / Keys / Haddad Maia / Navarro / Sakkari.
Iga Swiatek's Favorable Draw
Almost everything went downhill for Iga Swiatek after she won the 2024 French Open. She quietly handled a doping scandal, served a suspension, and shook up her team over the course of a few months.
Swiatek could use a lucky break, and she might have just received one with her draw. Below are her potential matchups for each round courtesy of The Tennis Letter.
Round 1: Siniakova.
Round 2: Sramkova / Volynets.
Round 3: Anisimova / Raducanu / Alexandrova.
Round 4: Kalinskaya / Azarenka.
Quarterfinals: Navarro / Kasatkina / Sakkari.
Semifinals: Rybakina / Paolini / Svitolina / Collins / Haddad Maia / Keys.
Finals: Sabalenka / Gauff / Zheng / Pegula / Andreeva / Ostapenko / Badosa / Muchova.
Aryna Sabalenka's Quest for a Three-Peat
It is hard to say Aryna Sabalenka is not the most dominant women's player on hard courts. All three of her Grand Slams have come on hard courts, including the last two Australian Open titles.
Can Sabalenka complete her quest for a three-peat? The World No.1 has certainly earned a straightforward path to the finals. Below are her potential matchups for each round courtesy of The Tennis Letter.
Round 1: Stephens.
Round 2: Kartal / Bouzas Maneiro.
Round 3: Noskova / Tauson / Pera.
Round 4: Andreeva / Frech / Blinkova.
Quarterfinals: Zheng / Shnaider / Vekic / Pavlyuchenkova / Vondrousova.
Semifinals: Gauff / Pegula / Ostapenko / Badosa / Kostyuk / Muchova.
Finals: Rybakina / Swiatek / Paolini / Svitolina / Collins / Keys / Haddad Maia / Navarro / Sakkari.
Possible Underdogs
It is always hard to bet against heavy favorites in Grand Slams, but there are several talented players lurking in the field who can disrupt the entire draw.
Qinwen Zheng could make another finals run. Jessica Pegula is coming off the best season of her career. Emma Navarro has proven capable of taking down top-ranked players. Jasmine Paolini made incredible strides last year.
The 2025 Australian Open will take place from January 12-26. Tennis fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the sport.