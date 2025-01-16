3 Must-See Matches in Third Round of 2025 Australian Open
The first two rounds of the 2025 Australian Open are already in the books. Earlier today, we posted our five biggest takeaways, and now it is time to look ahead. Below are three must-see matches in the third round of the year's first Grand Slam.
Ben Shelton vs. Lorenzo Musetti
Two 22-year-olds going head to head for a spot in the second week of a major sounds like just the thing to keep the heat in Melbourne going. This will be Musetti and Shelton’s first meeting in a major tournament, and both could use the momentum of a 4th round spot to kick-start their 2025 seasons.
Neither man has looked especially sharp so far in the season, with both losing early in warm-up tournaments and dropping sets in their first two rounds, but this match could change the tide.
Electric serving and palatable competitiveness from the Shelton corner, mixed with the guile, style, and touch of Musetti’s game all but guarantees a match-up you need to bookmark.
Head-to-Head: Musetti 2-0 over Shelton.
Time: Friday, January 17 (TBD).
How to Watch: ESPN+.
Coco Gauff vs. Leylah Fernandez
When it comes to chasing down and stretching for a ball, very few women on the WTA tour cover as much ground as these two. Coco Gauff and Leylah Fernandez have some of the best foot speeds compared to their peers, and this will all be on display in their 3rd round meeting.
The two just recently met as they represented their respective countries in the United Cup, and Coco Gauff came out as a comfortable winner. Leylah will be keen to not make some of the same mistakes yet again and seriously compete for the upset.
Both of these women have had their best on-court moments under the bright lights of New York City and will be hoping for some of that same magic down under in Melbourne.
Head-to-Head: Gauff 1-0 over Fernandez.
Time: Friday, January 17 (3:00 a.m. EST).
How to Watch: ESPN+.
Ugo Humbert vs. Arthur Fils
The last time these two played, all of Tokyo was treated to the fireworks they could create. Arthur Fils got the better of Ugo Humbert in that Tokyo final 3 months ago, but it was anything but easy. He had to save a match point and battle it out for over 3 hours just to lift the ATP 500 trophy.
Ugo, the elder Frenchman, will likely be on the hunt to avenge that stinging loss and come out on top. He leads the head-to-head 3-1 at tour level but has notoriously stumbled when it’s time to showcase his best at the grand slam level.
Fils has some of the fire, and Humbert has some of the ice. What will happen when they mix it up again?
Head-to-Head: Humbert 3-1 over Fils.
Time: Friday, January 17 (2:10 a.m. EST).
How to Watch: ESPN+.
Tennis fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the sport.