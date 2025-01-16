5 Takeaways from Two Rounds at the 2025 Australian Open
The 2025 Australian Open is in full swing, and there have already been matches that carry major implications for the season ahead of us. Below are five takeaways from the first two rounds of this year's first Grand Slam.
Fonseca Has the Firepower
Tennis has a long history of building up a teenager, and 18-year-old Rio de Janeiro native João Fonseca seems to be the latest name pushed forward on the pedestal.
He came into the first round of the Australian Open on a stunning 13-match win streak dating back to his title run at the ATP Next Gen Finals in Jeddah.
The streak also included a quick run through the Challenger Field in Canberra and three dominant performances in the qualifying rounds. By the time he got across the net against 9th-seeded Andrey Rublev, the Brazilian bull was ready to rock.
In a performance that made the entire tennis world take notice, he took down the 9-time Major Quarterfinalist in three straight sets, making him the first teenager since 2002 to defeat a top 10 opponent on his debut at a Major. Whatever the future may hold for the young sensation, he’s surely made an announcement that the rest of the field won’t soon forget.
Destanee Not Yet Fulfilled
The average tennis fan probably had no idea that Destanee Aiava won 16 of her last 18 matches coming into the 1st round, but that’s something she likely won't let bother her.
The 24-year-old Melbourne native scored her first win in a grand slam main draw eight years after debuting at the 2017 Australian Open.
Her thrilling win over 91st-ranked Greet Minnen was an over three-hour battle that saw her save 2 match points in the process. In the years between her debut and the first-round win, Destanee experienced the full gambit of emotions that come with being a professional tennis player.
The pressures of expectation weighed on her, the wins weren’t rolling in, and her mental health took a toll. Despite it all, Aiava has decided to still give tennis her best effort. Strengthened by her Samoan heritage, hammering groundstrokes, and an authentic character, she could be well on her way to fulfilling her own destiny.
Stefanos is Sliding
When Stefanos Tsitsipas reached the 2023 Australian Open final, there were few who would’ve imagined that his run over those two weeks would be one of the last times he’d be considered as a serious contender at the grand slams.
Fast forward to 2025, and the list of people questioning whether or not that was the last real shot at winning his long-awaited major title is growing rapidly.
If you look at the losses Tsitsipas has taken in his last two major tournaments, you’ll realize that both of his opponents that day were unseeded. That unfortunate trend continued in Melbourne with a 4-set loss to 20-year-old American Alex Michelsen.
At no point in the match did he look like the more confident or assured ball striker, and that should be a sure sign of panic for any fan of his. If he wants to bring himself into contention for grand slam titles, it may be time to refer back to the traditional Greek custom of “plate breaking” to ward off any more unwanted losses in his grand slam resume.
Belinda Bencic is Back
The women’s tennis tour has proven over the years that there’s no one perfect way to take a break from the sport and pursue motherhood. Some have seen success quickly after giving birth and others have taken longer to find the level they once knew.
The latest player on that journey is former World No. 4 and Olympic gold medalist Belinda Bencic, who gave birth to a baby girl in April 2024.
The Swiss woman, once coached by Martina Hingis’ mother, has made her return back to competitive tennis and done so in impressive fashion, taking out No.16 seed and former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko.
Although her comeback from maternity leave hasn’t been highlighted as brightly as some of the past marquee names in the sport who launched a return, her signature smoothly timed ground strokes seem to be finding their way back into her game at just the right pace.
Monfils Makes Magic
The great showman Gael Monfils has shocked the minds of tennis fans all over the world for the last two decades. Fortunately for them, it doesn’t seem like he’s ready to pack up his tricks just yet. After a tough slog of injuries and time spent away from the tour, the French veteran has subtly found some steadiness in his role on tour.
No longer near the top of the “best to never win a major” list, Monfils has developed into a more sturdy example for his younger peers. His ranking stays just outside of the seeded zone at majors, but he also doesn’t seem to mind it.
He’s still knocking off the young guns a decade or more younger than him, just as he did in the first round with a win over 21-year-old fellow countryman Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard.
On top of that, he made history in Auckland just the week before becoming the oldest man in ATP history to lift a tour title at the experienced age of 38. He’s certainly showcased a passion for flair over function, but you never know what tricks he still might have up his sleeve.