4 More Players Qualify for WTA Finals, 2 Spots Up for Grabs
Spots for the 2024 WTA Finals are filling up quickly. Iga Swiatek qualified in August, and Aryna Sabalenka qualified in September. Earlier today, the WTA announced four more singles players who have made the cut.
Coco Gauff, Elena Rybakina, Jasmine Paolini, and Jessica Pegula have qualified for the year-end tournament. That leaves two spots remaining and several players vying to qualify.
Gauff let the cat out of the bag earlier this week when she let it be known she had already qualified. Nevertheless, it is her third straight WTA Finals qualification, with her best result coming last year when she reached the semifinals.
Rybakina is appearing at the WTA Finals for the second year in a row. Last year, she made history in 2023 as Kazakhstan's first singles qualifier and has enjoyed another standout season on the Hologic WTA Tour by reaching five finals.
Paolini has now made the WTA Finals for the first time. The 28-year-old will be the first Italian singles player to contest the WTA Finals since Flavia Pennetta in 2015.
Pegula will be making her third straight appearance at the WTA Finals and last season, she went undefeated across the group stage, eventually finishing as runner-up.
The 2024 WTA Finals features the top eight singles and doubles teams on the PIF Race to the WTA Finals Leaderboard (with the 8th spot going to the singles player and doubles team that have won a Grand Slam if ranked No.8 to No.20).
The tournament showcases the world's best eight singles players and doubles teams competing in a round-robin format, with the singles champion lifting the WTA Finals Billie Jean King Trophy and the doubles champions earning the WTA Finals Martina Navratilova Trophy.
The 2024 WTA Finals is scheduled to take place from November 2-9 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Tennis fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the sport.