Jasmine Paolini & Emma Navarro Pull Out of Ningbo Open
The Ningbo Open has been upgraded to a WTA 500-level event for the first time after the cancellation of the Zhengzhou Open. However, the draw already lacked star power before two of the most popular players pulled out.
On Monday morning, tournament organizers announced that top seed Jasmine Paolini had withdrawn due to a left foot injury. Additionally, the #3 seed, Emma Navarro, had withdrawn due to illness.
Both players announced their withdrawal at the last minute. Navarro has not yet addressed the issue on social media. However, Paolini shared a message with her fans on social media:
"Unfortunately, I have to pull out of the Ningbo Open. I've had such amazing weeks here in China, and the fans have been incredible. I'm so thankful and happy for all the love and support I've received and all the wonderful people I've met. I promise I'll do my best to come back for the Ningbo Open next year. Big thanks for all the support! See you soon!"
The Ningbo Open takes place on the outdoor hard courts at the Yinzhou Tennis Center. The main draw of the tournament starts on Monday, October 14. The tournament concludes with the singles and doubles finals on Sunday, October 20.
Paolini is currently ranked the World No. 6 and has a record of 37-17 with one title this season. Navarro is the World No. 8 and has a record of 52-23 with one title this season.
Beatriz Haddad Maia and Daria Kasatkina will take their positions in the draw and receive a bye. While the tournament lacks star power, it makes up for it with a wide-open field that anyone could win.
