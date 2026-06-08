5 American Stars Fall in Rankings After French Open

The 2026 French Open is in the books, and it was nothing if not unpredictable. Drama, upsets, and weather wreaked havoc on the men's and women's draws for two full weeks. Some of the players most impacted by the chaotic Grand Slam were some American stars.

The ATP and WTA released their updated rankings on Monday morning, and, as expected, many American fan favorites fell multiple spots. Below are five of the biggest drops from American players.

Coco Gauff

Coco Gauff dropped three spots after Roland Garros. | Susan Mullane-Imagn Images

Coco Gauff fell three spots from World No. 4 to No. 7. That did not come as a surprise, as Gauff had to defend 2,000 points as the reigning champion. Making matters worse, she suffered an early, third-round exit at the hands of the dangerous Anastasia Potapova. Now, Gauff prepares for her least-favorite surface: grass.

Iva Jovic

Iva Jovic fell two spots after Roland Garros. | Susan Mullane-Imagn Images

Iva Jovic fell two spots from World No. 17 to No. 19. Jovic started strong with impressive wins over Alex Eala and Emma Navarro, but lost to the battle-tested Naomi Osaka in the third round. After a good run at Charleston, Jovic's clay court campaign sputtered throughout the spring and early summer.

Madison Keys

Madison Keys dropped seven spots after Roland Garros. | Susan Mullane-Imagn Images

Madison Keys dropped seven spots from World No. 19 to No. 26. Last year, Keys made it to the quarterfinal before losing to Gauff. This year, she struggled on clay before a fourth-round loss to the surging Diana Shnaider. Now, Keys prepares for Wimbledon — a tournament that spurred her interest in tennis.

Frances Tiafoe

Frances Tiafoe fell four spots after Roland Garros. | Susan Mullane-Imagn Images

Frances Tiafoe fell four spots from World No. 22 to No. 26. The highlight of Tiafoe's season last year was his quarterfinal run at Roland Garros. This year has been better overall for Tiafoe, but he did lose to Matteo Arnaldi in the fourth round. Still, Tiafoe gave fans plenty of exciting moments in Paris.

Tommy Paul

Tommy Paul dropped seven spots after Roland Garros. | Susan Mullane-Imagn Images

Tommy Paul dropped seven spots from World No. 21 to No. 28. Last year, Paul lost to the eventual champion Carlos Alcaraz in the quarterfinals. This year, Casper Ruud beat Paul in the third round. The silver lining is that Paul does not have many points to defend the rest of this season after a lost bag derailed his 2025 campaign.

The clay court season is officially over, and now it is on to grass court season. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.