5 Aryna Sabalenka Quotes After Losing Australian Open Final

On Saturday, Elena Rybakina defeated Aryna Sabalenka to win the 2026 Australian Open final: 6-4, 4-6, 6-4. Rybakina showed true resolve in her three-setter, denying Sabalenka a fifth Grand Slam title.

As always, Rybakina did not show too much emotion after her victory. Meanwhile, Sabalenka handled the heartbreaking loss with class. Even better, she was an open book in her post-match press conference. Below are the five most important quotes from Sabalenka after the loss.

"I was fighting till the very last point."

The press conference opened up with the moderator asking Sabalenla to give her overview of the match and her performance. "I mean, she played incredible match, and I tried my very best," said Sabalenka.

"I was fighting till the very last point. I had my opportunities. Feels like I missed couple, but I mean it's tennis, you know. Today you're loser, tomorrow you're winner. So hopefully I'll be more of a of a of a winner this season than a loser. So hoping right now and praying."

"Maybe I should have tried to be more aggressive."

Catherine Whitaker of The Tennis Podcast asked Sabalenka if she had any regrets after losing a 3-0 lead in the third set.

Sabalenka replied, "I think it was like really aggressive tennis overall, like the whole match, and I feel like in that moment she kind of had nothing to lose. So she stepped in, and she played incredible points. She was serving, so it was just one break, and probably I should I mean I don't know if I have any regrets. Maybe I should have tried to be more aggressive on my serve, knowing that I had a break and put pressure on her.

But she played incredible. She made some winners. I made couple of unforced errors. So of course I have regrets you know when you lead three love and then in felt felt like in few second it was 3-4 and I was down with the break so it was very fast and great tennis from her maybe not so smart from me but as I say today I'm a loser maybe tomorrow I'm a winner maybe again a loser hopefully not, let's see."

"She definitely has more confidence."

When asked if she noticed any changes in Rybakina's game over the past few months, Sabalenka confirmed she had. "I think that she definitely has more confidence, and she goes for her shots without any doubt, I would say."

But still, she also like I still had opportunities, but the level was incredible. I feel like she just play more aggressive. Yeah, I mean she was able to build a great confidence started from finals. Definitely a better player. As a result, she got a slam which is incredible achievement."

"I don't want to think about tennis."

A reporter asked Sabalenka if her career ambitions were the same right now, to which the four-time Grand Slam champion joked, "Right now? I don't want to think about tennis."

"But ambitions are still the same. Keep fighting, keep working hard, keep putting myself out there, and try my best. If I'll have another chance in the final, just go out there and do my best. And then just try the same, you know, try to see how many of them I can get."

"She did a better job on handling that pressure moment."

When asked about handling composure, Sabelnka said they both lost and gained focus throughout the match. "She lost her focus. I was 3-love. I lost my focus. It was like 3-4, and she did a better job on handling that pressure moment, for sure."

