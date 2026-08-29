5 First-Round US Open Men’s Singles Matchups You Can't Miss

The 2026 US Open draw was released Thursday, and the men’s side is filled with intriguing matchups. Between a farewell tour with stakes attached and a former champion’s first singles match back from injury, this year’s opening round is stacked with matches worth clearing your schedule for.

Stan Wawrinka vs. Matteo Berrettini

Stan Wawrinka is making his final appearance in Flushing Meadows following a last-minute inclusion on a wildcard. Wawrinka, the 2016 US Open champion, opens against Matteo Berrettini in the first round, the 2021 Wimbledon runner-up. This matchup is interesting because of the significance of Wawrinka’s farewell tour, in addition to the fact that he’s looking for revenge.

The two have met only once before in a four-hour all-tiebreak battle at this year’s Wimbledon, which Berrettini won in four sets. Berrettini's serve-and-forehand game can end points quickly, which historically hasn’t been Wawrinka's easiest matchup. However, sentiment and a full Ashe crowd will likely be behind the Swiss veteran either way.

Arthur Fils (10) vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas

Fils arrives with momentum fresh off winning the Cincinnati Open, his first Masters 1000 title. Tsitsipas, on the other hand, brings a Nitto ATP Finals title, two major finals, and four additional Grand Slam semifinals worth of experience.

Tsitsipas’s performance has faltered a bit lately, and he’s been candid about his own inconsistency this year, saying he’s lost to players he “wouldn't have lost to a few years ago,” referencing early exits in both Montreal and Cincinnati this summer.

Fils will look to use his power to rush a player who has historically preferred to dictate rallies on his own terms, making for a stylistic clash between a rising 21-year-old and a former world No. 3 looking to prove he can still hang.

Lorenzo Musetti vs. Arthur Fery

Arthur Fery was ranked No. 114 in the world just two months ago. He reached the Wimbledon semifinals as a wildcard, then followed it by reaching his second tour-level semifinal in Winston-Salem this week. This run has him currently sitting at a career-high No. 37 in the world.

Meanwhile, Musetti is a former top-10 player and Wimbledon semifinalist himself, who is working his way back after a thigh injury cost him the French Open and Wimbledon this year. He's reached the third round in both Washington and Montreal since returning (falling to Rafael Jodar both times) and advanced to the Cincinnati quarterfinals.

Fery has openly said he’s an underdog on paper against a player of Musetti's pedigree, but at this point in the season, betting against his momentum is a scary proposition.

Carlos Alcaraz (2) vs. Roman Safiullin

The US Open will be Carlos Alcaraz’s first competitive singles match since April. On top of that, Alcaraz is back to defend his US Open title from last season.

The two-time US Open champion missed the French Open and Wimbledon entirely with a right wrist injury, and his only action since has come in mixed doubles alongside Serena Williams, where he looked visibly rusty despite flashes of power and showmanship.

Safiullin isn’t an obvious threat on paper, but the real question isn't about the opponent. Instead, it’s whether five months away has dulled any of Alcaraz's edge heading into a tournament where he's supposed to be a favorite to win.

Novak Djokovic (4) vs. Mariano Navone

Novak Djokovic is still chasing a record 25th major title, three years after his last one. He opens his US Open campaign in Carlos Alcaraz’s half of the draw against an opponent he’s never faced.

Mariano Navone, a 25-year-old from Argentina, isn’t an obvious first-round threat, but Djokovic’s 39-year-old body remains the biggest variable here. In a 2026 season that’s already included an Australian Open final and a Wimbledon semifinal, Djokovic doesn’t seem to be letting age slow him down anytime soon.

Djokovic drew one of the more favorable paths through the early rounds, and a clean opening match against an unfamiliar opponent is exactly the kind of tune-up he’ll want before the draw gets harder.