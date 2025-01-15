The 5 Best Quotes From Day 3 of the Australian Open
The Australian Open always serves up a slice of warm weather for tennis fans suffering through the winter in the United States. However, the time difference and scheduling can always wreak havoc on sleep schedules across the globe.
While most fans in the United States are lucky to catch a few matches before going to sleep, most will have to catch replays of the action and post-match interviews.
Fans who need a cheat sheet of the latest drama are in luck as we have the ten best quotes from Day 3 of the Australian Open.
Alexander Zverev on Haircuts
After his win, Alexander Zverev was asked about the trend of short haircuts among men's tennis players like Carlos Alcaraz and Lorenzo Mussetti. Zverev joked, "I think they're idiots. Grow it out as long as you can. We're all going to be bald at some point. Just take full advantage of it."
Paula Badosa on Stefanos Tsitsipas
Paula Badosa has advanced to the third round of the Australian Open. Unfortunately, her boyfriend Stefanos Tsitsipas suffered an early exit and will not be around Melbourne this week.
Badosa offered words of encouragement for Tsitsipas, "Guys, I want a round of applause for him because he’s not having the best moment, but he will come back.
Coco Gauff on Drinking
Coco Gauff punched her ticket to the third round, but do not expect her to party it up. Gauff didn't have big plans when asked if she is planning her 21st birthday party in two months.
"I don't know... I'm not a huge party person. Maybe have a drink with my parents? I don’t know. I was legal everywhere else except the US. So I don’t think that much will change because I travel a lot. I know my friends want me to go have a party in Miami and do something crazy. But I'm an athlete. So this is my thrill."
Naomi Osaka on Revenge
Not only did Naomi Osaka advance to the third round, but she avenged her loss to Karolina Muchova from last year's US Open. "It means a lot. She crushed me at the US Open when I had my best outfit ever. This was my little revenge."
Qinwen Zheng's Elbow Injury
Laura Siegemund scored a shocking upset over Qinwen Zheng in the second round. Zheng explained that she had battled an elbow injury since the WTA Finals, and that is why she had not played any warmup tournaments before the Australian Open. Zheng said, "I need to focus on recovering physically before thinking about anything else."
