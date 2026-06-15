A Day at the BOSS OPEN: Style, Cuisine, and Grass Court Tennis

Nestled high in the hills of Stuttgart, amongst the sprawling vineyards surrounding Württemberg Hill, lies the Sepulchral Chapel. The sun peeks in and out of the clouds overhead after a day of nonstop rain while guests mill about the grounds of the Chapel, enjoying a selection of dry snacks and German wine.

It's a picturesque spot to host an intimate dinner celebrating one of the more charming tournaments on the ATP and WTA circuits as grass season officially kicks off.

Center Court at the 2026 BOSS OPEN. | IMAGO / Pressefoto Baumann

A handful of actors, creators, and other select individuals have joined BOSS in Stuttgart to commemorate the brand's title sponsorship of the BOSS OPEN. The tournament, held at Stuttgart's Weissenhof, is marking its fifth year of sponsorship after taking over from Mercedes-Benz, following the conclusion of its 42-year partnership.

Grass season, although short, has its allure. As the most traditional surface of the three in tennis, a magnetic pull appeals to the masses to dress in their Sunday best as they flock to what is widely considered the original surface of modern-day tennis. That assumption alone implies a certain level of prestige.

The BOSS OPEN grounds feature chaise lounges, a makeshift bar, and a pop-up shop. | Megha Gupta

A ride up the winding roads of the affluent Killesberg neighborhood in Stuttgart reveals the implication to be true. BOSS has transformed the Open into somewhat of a place of elevated leisure for fans to watch the tennis.

A layer of faux grass sprawls the grounds, which are home to several chaise lounges and patio umbrella duos, one of which surrounds a makeshift bar whipping up cocktails for fans eager to wait out the rain for a glimpse of some matches. Many choose to indulge in a drink or two, hanging out under the umbrellas and chatting on a patio overlooking a few of the practice courts.

Although rain delays marred Friday's matches, there was still some tennis to be had as Ben Shelton defeated compatriot Marcus Giron in an electric three-setter following the suspension of the match the day prior due to darkness.

Rain delayed action at the BOSS OPEN. | IMAGO / Eibner

BOSS ambassador Taylor Fritz went on to secure his spot in the quarterfinals before Shelton took to the court again, battling it out with Japan's Sho Shimabukuro before the match was once again suspended due to darkness.

Over on Colosseum, a court aptly named for the rocks that partially surround it, in an architectural style reminiscent of ancient Rome, Alexander Bublik defeats Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard while doubles partner Nick Kyrgios watches, amidst friendly practice with Frances Tiafoe. The Australian played his first matches back on tour since the Australian Open, besting Corentin Moutet before falling to Shimabukuro.

Stuttgart tends to bring out the ATP's top talents, and BOSS spares no expense in welcoming them. Last year, tournament director Edwin Weindorfer revealed that while world-class tennis remains a top priority, the partnership with BOSS offers them the opportunity to also invest in fashion and lifestyle.

Fans gather at Colosseum court in Stuttgart to watch the tennis. | IMAGO / Pressefoto Baumann

The partnership has thus far expanded the brand's presence at the tournament, with branding adorning practically every available surface. Some might say the messaging is overwhelming. I'd say those sentiments are hard to share given that the brand is a titular sponsor with four years of success. This IS the BOSS OPEN, after all.

The maximization of BOSS branding is highly strategic, drawing on its roots in Metzingen, Baden-Württemberg, a small town nearby. Aside from the BOSS lettering running along the fences dividing courts, the hospitality tent and pop-up shop feature the other larger branding dedicated to BOSS.

Taylor Fritz is a BOSS ambassador. | IMAGO / Michael Weber

The pop-up shop offers a glimpse into Fritz and fellow BOSS ambassador Matteo Berrettini's on-court kits, including a classic BOSS white tennis shirt with a V-neck collar, camel and black detailing, and black shorts. Other exclusive BOSS OPEN merchandise is spread through the shop, including branded hoodies, sweatshirts, polos, T-shirts, and caps in BOSS-signature colors.

Across the way, fans spill out of the hospitality tent, the designated spot for fans to enjoy the best of BOSS' welcome to the world of elevated tennis viewing. The inside of the tent is set similar to a food hall, with various food and drink stations spilling out onto an outdoor patio facing the Colosseum.

Tennis ball-shaped sorbet is served at the BOSS OPEN. | Megha Gupta

You can't miss the traditional German schnitzel being served, nor can you miss the giant chocolate fountain in the center of the room. Tennis ball-shaped sorbet is passed around while a selection of breads, cheeses, fruit, and other appetizers is laid out for fans to enjoy.

The more dedicated fans glance towards the TV screens erected inside the tent, anxiously awaiting matches to start, while casuals mingle around the room, a glass of wine in hand as they discuss the weather and dessert. One fan in a particularly bright pink sun hat mentions wanting the delay to last as long as possible so she can watch World Cup matches in peace.

The grass court at the BOSS OPEN. | IMAGO / Philippe Ruiz

Fans are fans no matter their reasons for attending, and BOSS has seen that everyone who steps foot onto tournament grounds is offered a unique viewing atmosphere. Non-hospitality members pack the grounds to pass the time with a drink or two in a quintessentially German experience, while children chase each other through the rain. It's laid back, almost like one big casual hangout where everyone comes to catch a good vibe.

BOSS has no intentions of ending its love affair with the beloved German town, given the brand's partnership extension with the tournament till 2030. The transformation of this particular ATP 250 under BOSS is distinctive in its ability to not only woo exceptional talent but also to woo exceptional crowds.

Ben Shelton defeats Taylor Fritz to win the 2026 BOSS OPEN in Stuttgart, Germany. | IMAGO / Eibner

The likes of Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, and Dominic Thiem have etched their names in tournament history as previous champions. Still, since BOSS took over tournament sponsorship, the Americans have been leading the title charge. In the five years of the brand's sponsorship, three Americans have been crowned champions.

Friday saw German flags raised by many a fan in the stands throughout play, but the overwhelming love for the Americans, particularly defending champion Fritz, is unmatched up on the Stuttgart hilltops. The 28-year-old was met with roaring approval when stepping out onto Center Court to face Mattia Bellucci. He was, of course, decked out in BOSS.

Stuttgart, for all its charm and quaintness, has often been used as a predictor for the grass season ahead. Berrettini's 2022 victory in Stuttgart was followed by a title-winning run at the Queen's Club Championships, while Fritz's 2025 victory led to a fourth title at the Eastbourne International, followed by a semifinal appearance at Wimbledon. Following the trend, it's entirely possible that Shelton, who defeated Fritz on Sunday to capture his first grass title, could enjoy a successful grass season.