Carlos Alcaraz maintained his superb late-season surge with a hard-fought victory over Ben Shelton, edging past the American 7-6 (5), 7-5 to claim a maiden Paris Masters crown.

It is the Spaniard's fifth title in what has been another stellar year in his remarkable early career, this tally made even more impressive by the fact that he was sidelined for more than four months between April and August with a worrying wrist injury.

At just 23 years old, Alcaraz has already amassed 29 titles, and has now claimed seven of the nine ATP Masters trophies on offer - and nine in total at this level - with Shanghai and Canada being the only two still absent from his resume.

Paris Final Offers Another Glimpse Of Budding Rivalry

Sunday's final in the French capital was played against the backdrop of Shelton's recent announcement that he is to begin working with Alcaraz's former coach and mentor Juan Carlos Ferrero from the start of next season. It was a statement move from the American, and one that underlines his clear intent to close the gap between himself and his Spanish rival.

The pair's head-to-head thus far is slanted heavily in Alcaraz's favour, the former World No. 1 having now claimed four of their five meetings. Yet, this is a rivalry at the top of the sport that is undoubtedly heating up, something epitomized in New York earlier this year when Shelton finally earned his first victory over the Spaniard, coming through an enthralling late-night five-set epic en route to his Grand Slam final debut.

Sunday's showpiece in Paris was further evidence of this, as the pair went toe-to-toe in an excellent exhibition of all-court tennis across nearly two gripping hours before Alcaraz was able to get over the line.

Alcaraz Avenges US Open Loss As Shelton Falls Short

This was their first meeting since that US Open quarter-final, with Alcaraz keen to reset the record under very different circumstances. At Flushing Meadows, he was making his first appearance after that lengthy lay-off, with his last-eight finish likely exceeding any pre-tournament expectations he may have had. Paris, on the other hand, coincided with the Spaniard's undeniable return to the peak of his powers.

Those were on full display across this contest, as he staved off four break-point opportunities for Shelton in the fourth game, before his opponent saved two of his own in game seven. Again, the American could not convert either of his break points in the eighth, as an impending tiebreak felt fitting after a close opening stanza. And it was the Spaniard who held firm, clinching the opener on his second set point in what felt a crucial blow to Shelton's chances.

Yet Shelton's resistance was impressive, finally securing that elusive first break in the fifth game of the second set en route to a 4-2 lead. But a superb pair of winners combined with a couple of loose errors two games later handed the break back to Alcaraz for 4-4.

The Spaniard then delivered a sucker-punch blow in the twelfth and final game as Shelton was looking to hold for a tiebreak, securing victory on his second match point to claim his most significant title since the Australian Open in January.

Shelton On Upward Curve Heading Into ATP FInals

"Today was one of the toughest challenges we have in tennis right now, facing Ben," was how Alcaraz summed it up after the match. "Great champion, great player, great person. He is doing better and better every tournament. From here, it is going to be even tougher facing him."

Ben Shelton has had a superb season. The American has claimed a career-best four ATP titles, including a highly impressive defence of his Masters 1000 crown in Montreal, while he sits at a career-high of No. 4 in the world. A maiden Grand Slam final on home soil further solidified his status as one of the leading names at the very top of this sport.

A second straight victory over a resurgent Alcaraz proved a step too far too soon for the American. But he has deservedly positioned himself as the front-runner to challenge the current Grand Slam holders for their crowns in 2027. Before that, however, he has the small matter of the season-ending ATP Finals in Turin to contend next week - just his second appearance at the prestigious event.

Alcaraz Back To His Best After Four-Month Layoff

Alcaraz, meanwhile, has fully turned the page on the most difficult period of his career to date. After concerns swirled around the extent of his wrist injury - one notoriously troublesome for tennis players - he has returned from his four-month absence in typically emphatic style.

Since his comeback in late-summer New York, he has won 22 of his 24 completed singles matches, claiming three titles in his last four events, and lost just once in his past 17 appearances. Tennis observers have grown accustomed to Alcaraz's breathtaking ability to supersede even his own extraordinary standards, yet this latter-season comeback is perhaps his most impressive feat yet.

Four months away from the court has seemingly just increased his appetite for more, an insatiability only his own seemingly boundless talent may be capable of satisfying. If there was any doubt before, it has been well and truly dispelled in Paris over the past week. Carlos Alcaraz is back, and there are currently few - if any - fit and healthy players who can stop him.