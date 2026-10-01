Alex Eala Explains Choosing Asian Games Over China Open

Alex Eala has made many headlines this year for being the first Filipina player to take home a WTA Tour title, and her No. 18 ranking in August made her the highest-ranked Southeast Asian player in WTA history. These facts make it all the more fascinating that she decided to skip the next mandatory stop after the US Open.

Skipping the China Open

Eala decided to forgo the China Open, which started in Beijing on September 28th, in order to represent the Philippines at the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan. Skipping a mandatory WTA 1000 tournament risks a $10,000 fine and a 52-week period where she cannot earn ranking points. The latter would effectively end her qualification race for the 2026 WTA Finals.

The 21-year-old player defended the decision when speaking to SNTV, saying, “It was a decision I didn't take lightly. Of course it's difficult to miss out on a 1000, especially Beijing, where I've heard so many great things about the tournament and I have yet to go. But I know there will be many chances to go back and I'm really excited to be here, to represent my country and to compete."

Eala also stated that she was attached to the team from the Philippines, adding, “That's also one of the reasons why I came to the Asian Games, so I could be with the team again and I'm able to feel that sense of camaraderie.”

Eala at the 2026 Asian Games

Eala had tremendous success at the Asian Games, finishing with a bronze medal once again. The first-seeded star defeated Thailand’s Patcharin Cheapchandej in straight sets (6-1, 6-0) during the second round. She then similarly trounced Chinese Taipei’s Joanna Garland 7-5, 6-0 to guarantee at least a bronze medal at the event.

Eala also competed in women’s doubles at the Asian Games as well alongside Shaira Rivera. They defeated Hong Kong’s Ching Laam Lai and Kallista Liu in straight sets (6-1, 6-3) during the opening round. The pair unfortunately did fall in the next match to China’s Jiang Xinyu and Yang Zhaoxuan in a tough 7-5, 6-2 defeat.

Tennis fans and commentators alike hope that Eala’s choice to represent the Philippines at the Asian Games will not result in a fine. On his Off Court podcast, former tennis player Greg Rusedski said, “I mean, for her to play the Asian Games is huge for her country and to be able to win that or medal in the Philippines … I’m sure they’ll make the right call and they won’t fine her.”

Olympic Hopeful

Part of Eala’s decision is also due to the fact that winning gold at the event will guarantee a spot for her at the 2028 Olympic Summer Games in Los Angeles. She got close at the 2023 Asian Games but finished with a bronze medal at both the singles and doubles events.

“I want to say that it’s easy for people to relate to wanting to represent their country and wanting to play [in] these types of Olympic Games,” Eala said. “The Olympics is a dream for me to be able to compete there, to represent my country. So, yeah, let’s see how it goes.”

Unfortunately, Eala’s Olympic dream was dashed, at least for now, when China’s Wang Xiyu eliminated her earlier today. The showdown seemed to favor the Filipina player at first but then ended in a three-set defeat (3-6, 6-3, 6-2).