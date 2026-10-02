Alex Eala Named to 2026 TIME100 Next List

WTA No. 18 Alex Eala is the latest tennis player to be named to the prestigious TIME100 Next List. She was named one of this year’s innovators due to her rising stardom in the tennis world. Earlier this season, Eala became the first Filipina player to win a WTA Tour title or secure one of the top 20 WTA rankings. Her tribute for TIME was written by 20-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal.

Tennis on the TIME100 Next List

Nadal’s tribute to Eala begins with a fond memory of their shared time at the Spanish player’s academy in Manacor, Spain. “Alexandra Eala was the first player I shared a tennis court with after my retirement,” he said. “One day, she asked whether I felt like hitting with her for a while. For the first time in many months, I picked up a racket and played again.”

In the second paragraph, Nadal describes Eala’s journey training as a youth at the Rafa Nadal Academy. He also discusses her quick rise to stardom by beating three Grand Slam champions at the 2025 Miami Open and how she is the first player from the Philippines to break into the WTA’s top 20.

To conclude, Nadal also speaks to Eala’s character off the court: “Alex remains a wonderful person—warm, approachable, and humble. It isn’t easy to handle becoming a true phenomenon at such a young age, and she deserves a lot of credit for keeping her feet on the ground. Now, all that remains is to keep enjoying watching her progress.”

Eala’s Historic 2026 Season

Eala has had a pretty solid and ultimately historic 2026 season. She started out strong with a semifinals finish in both singles and doubles at the Auckland Open. She then reached the quarterfinals of the inaugural WTA 125 Philippine Women’s Open after receiving a wildcard. She lost to the tournament’s first champion, Camila Osorio.

It was at the Washington Open in DC where Eala’s season and career hit a major peak. She won her first WTA 500 title at the tournament by defeating Jessica Pegula in three sets (4-6, 6-4, 6-0). The victory also secured her the WTA No. 20 spot, making Eala the first player from the Philippines or anywhere else in Southeast Asia to reach the top twenty. She has since risen to No. 18.

Her Devoted Fanbase

Eala’s achievements as a tennis player have gotten her a rather devoted group of fans across the world, though many of them naturally originate from the Philippines. The movement has made several headlines already for their ardent support and the way they fill every stadium where the Filipina player competes.

When asked about the massive support at the US Open specifically, Eala responded that she is “feeling the support and being in those environments and learning these lessons and fighting and doing what I love. So I'm really happy, I'm really lucky to have these people support me.” Eala’s stardom has now even gotten her a tribute in TIME Magazine, leaving many fans to wonder just how far she will go.