Jannik Sinner Quietly Tests Out Novak Djokovic's Racket
Tennis fans could argue there is little work to be done on Jannik Sinner's game. The Italian superstar is the ATP World No. 1 with a record of 65-6 with seven singles titles (including two Grand Slams) this year.
But all the legends of the sport learn they must continue to evolve and improve. When looking for an edge on the court, there is no better player to learn from than Novak Djokovic.
The 37-year-old has won 24 Grand Slam titles and is still going strong. So, it only makes sense that Sinner looks to mimic what works for Djokovic. That includes his equipment.
Sinner spent the last week training in Monte Carlo ahead of the 2024 Rolex Paris Masters. Eagle-eyed fans noticed Sinner playing with a different racket than usual.
Sinner was testing out an all-black prototype model of the HEAD Speed Legend. That would be the same racket Djokovic has used during matches for years.
Tennis reporterJosé Morgado confirmed the rumors on social media. Morgado wrote, "Jannik Sinner was indeed testing rackets last week here in Monte-Carlo.
Some engineers from HEAD were on site and I was told he wanted all the rackets to be black so he didn't know what model he was testing. Interesting..."
Throughout most of Sinner's young career, he has excelled with the Head TGT racket. Despite finishing off his best season so far, Sinner is willing to test out some of the other frames in the Head collection.
Fans and media members alike are skeptical that Sinner will change rackets before this week's Paris Masters. Regardless, the tennis prodigy is always on the hunt for advantages on the court.
