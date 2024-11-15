Alexander Zverev Knocks Out Carlos Alcaraz at ATP Finals
Carlos Alcaraz had defeated Alexander Zverev three times this year, including in the French Open finals, before today's match in the Group Stage of the 2024 ATP Finals. However, the trend ended on the indoor hard courts in Turin, Italy.
The two-seed Zverev defeated the three-seed Alcaraz in straight sets: 7-6 (5), 6-4. Alcaraz falls to 1-2 in the Group Stage, while Zverev sweeps the round-robin stage with three wins in straight sets.
After winning the tie-break in the first set, Zverev was too much for Alcaraz in the decider. Ultimately, he tallied 29 winners and 19 unforced errors to Alcaraz's 26 winners and 29 unforced errors.
Zverev was 1/8 in break points, while Alcaraz was 0/2. More importantly, Zverev's serve was much stronger. Zverev hit nine aces to Alcaraz's six. Additionally, he hit at a higher percentage on first and second serves.
Alcaraz was still not feeling 100% as he has battled illness all week. The 21-year-old continued to wear a nose strip to help him breathe during the match. Yet, he was more than friendly with Zverev at the net.
When asked about the exchange, Zverev said, "He beat me too many times this year in important matches, so I'm happy I got this one. I feel like we have a pretty good rivalry with a great friendship as well. It's always nice to play him, except when he beats me... That's not nice. But sharing the court with him.. he's a great guy."
When asked if he was playing the best tennis of his life, Zverev joked, "You guys have got to relax a bit. It's been three fantastic matches. I'm happy being 3-0, but Taylor [Fritz] beat me a few times at the slams."
Alcaraz has not yet technically been eliminated from the chance of advancing to the semifinals, but it will become official during tonight's match between Andrey Rublev and Casper Ruud. Alcaraz will now travel to Málaga, Spain, for the Davis Cup.
Meanwhile, Zverev clinches his spot in the knockout round. Zverev has now won a career-high 69 wins this season, including his last eight matches. Alcaraz won the 2018 and 2021 ATP Finals; the 27-year-old is closing in on his third title at the prestigious year-end event.
The ATP Finals rolls on with more action today and this weekend. Tennis fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the sport.