Nick Kyrgios Announces Comeback at Brisbane International
Former ATP World No. 13 Nick Kyrgios is scheduled to make his highly anticipated return to the tennis court at the end of this calendar year. The Australian tennis star is set to compete in the 2025 Brisbane International.
Many fans thought Nick Kyrgios was finished playing tennis despite his constant objections. The controversial tennis star did not play a match in 2024 and only logged one match in 2023.
Kyrgios said, "The Brisbane International has always been a great event and I have had some amazing memories there, particularly when I won the event in 2018. I am feeling fit and healthy, and I am excited for my return to tennis following some time out of the sport."
He continued, "It has been a long journey of recovery to be where I am today; one of the goals I had set was to be able to play during the Aussie summer, so I am excited that I get to start in Brisbane which is one of my favorite tournaments. I am looking forward to being back out on court in front of the Aussie crowds."
The Brisbane International is an ATP 250, the lowest tier of annual men's tennis tournaments on the main ATP Tour. It runs from December 29, 2024, through January 5, 2025.
The tournament marks the beginning of the 2025 ATP season, and it helps players prepare for the Australian Open, which starts on January 12. This could be the beginning of an exciting comeback in men's tennis.
Kyrgios has a career record of 205-114 with seven singles titles. The 29-year-old made it to the 2022 Wimbledon singles finals but has never advanced beyond the quarterfinals in a Grand Slam singles at any other point in his career.
Since stepping back from tennis to focus on rehabilitating multiple nagging injuries, Kyrgios has become an outspoken voice in the tennis world. Even when he is not on the court, Kyrgios is a lightning rod for controversy.
Currently, the 2024 season is nearing its end with the ATP Finals underway in Turin, Italy. Tennis fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the sport.