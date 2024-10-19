Alexander Zverev Repeats as Red Bull Bassline Champion
While most of the tennis world is focused on the Six Kings Slam in Saudi Arabia, that is not the only exhibition tournament taking place this week. On Friday, Alexander Zverev repeated as the Red Bull Bassline winner.
The Red Bull Bassline serves as a kick-off for the Vienna (Erste Bank) Open. Unlike other tennis tournaments, six popular players participate in a unique tie-break tournament.
It is a more relaxed and fan-friendly atmosphere. A DJ plays music during rallies to infuse the sold-out crowd with even more energy.
The tournament does not have referees, as players decide for themselves. Best of all, a moderator conducts interviews with the players on the court between points.
After winning the event in 2023, Zverev looked dominant again this year. He defeated Joel Schwärzle, Matteo Berrettini, and Alexei Popyrin in the final to complete the sweep.
While it was a fun event, there were some dramatic moments. Zverev fended off three match points in a row in the deciding set against Popyrin to win the match and the tournament.
After the match, Zverev said he "could not be more excited" to have won another Red Bull Bassline championship. He also hoped the next ten days would be equally exciting with the Vienna Open starting tomorrow.
Zverev will face Joel Schwaerzler in the Round of 32 at the Vienna Open at 4:00 a.m. EST on Sunday, October 20. Zverev is currently the ATP World No. 3 with a record of 59-19 and one title this season.
Tennis fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the sport.