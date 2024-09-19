Federer Explains Explains Why Zverev Can't Win a Grand Slam
Alexander Zverev is one of the best tennis players in the world. In fact, he is ranked No. 2 and has a record of 56-17 this year, along with one title. Despite winning 450 matches in his career, Zverev has never won a Grand Slam.
The furthest he has advanced was the 2020 US Open Finals. But the major tournaments have been one of the few shortcomings of Zverev's career.
In the leadup to the Laver Cup, tennis legend and 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Feder spoke about Zverev's game. Federer said, "When I watch him play, I see someone who plays far too passively, far too defensively in the decisive moments."
Federer added, "Against the best players in the world you have to take the initiative and play offensively. He didn't do that against Fritz."
Federer concluded, "There's not much missing. But to win a Grand Slam you have to trust your shots and play more offensively. He has to believe in this path. Every cell in your body has to feel that this is the only right way. The title doesn't just come to you, especially not the first one."
Zverev took the constructive criticism in stride, "That's nothing I don't know. It's absolutely clear to me that I didn't play the way I want to play. That was a terrible game from me. That's why it's completely okay what Roger said."
Zverev must wait until January to try to win another Grand Slam, but he does represent Team Europe in the upcoming Laver Cup. Tennis fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the sport.