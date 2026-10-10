Alexander Zverev’s Path to ATP Year-End No. 1

Zverev has never achieved the ATP top ranking, but Jannik Sinner’s season-ending injury has left the German player with a lead that will be difficult for anyone else to catch. Zverev has the opportunity to clinch the No. 1 spot as early as this week in Shanghai, if a few things go his way.

The Race to No. 1

Zverev is first in the PIF ATP Live Race To Turin, the standings the ATP uses to track the year-end No. 1 race. Currently, he sits 850 points ahead of Jannik Sinner, who recently ended his season with a left knee injury, meaning he won’t be adding any points through the rest of the year.

Meanwhile, Zverev is 4,240 points clear of Carlos Alcaraz in third and 4,320 ahead of Ben Shelton in fourth. It would take an almost flawless finish, and a collapse from Zverev, for either to stand a chance of catching him. That leads to this weekend at the Shanghai Masters, where there are two ways Zverev can officially secure his spot as year-end No. 1, according to the ATP Tour:

The first and simplest method is simply by reaching the semifinals, which would automatically clinch year-end No. 1 for Zverev. Alternatively, he also clinches if Alcaraz and Shelton both lose at some point in the tournament.

Either scenario gives Zverev a large enough lead that Alcaraz and Shelton won’t have enough points to make up the difference with the remaining schedule. Since both of these outcomes seem somewhat likely, Alexander Zverev could easily lock in the No. 1 ranking before the week ends.

However, clinching the year-end title won’t make Zverev the No. 1 player in the ATP’s official rankings quite yet, as Sinner will remain slightly ahead in the PIF ATP Rankings on Monday. The Race to Turin determines the year-end No. 1 race, while the official ATP rankings measure performance over a rolling 52-week period. As the schedule progresses, the Italian player will continue to lose points, and the gap for Zverev will keep shrinking until he inevitably takes the lead. The handover should come in the next few weeks, possibly as soon as Vienna if Zverev places well in Shanghai.

How Zverev Got Here

It’s taken the best year of his career to get Alexander Zverev this close to world No. 1. He won his first two Grand Slam titles earlier this season, one at Roland Garros and another at the US Open. He also reached the Wimbledon final, where he fell to Jannik Sinner 6-7(7), 7-6(2), 6-3, 6-4. Overall, Zverev went 25-2 at majors this season, and entered Shanghai with an ATP Tour-leading 58 wins.

While it's important to give Zverev his flowers for a standout year, the depleted field he faced for much of the season should also be mentioned. A few weeks ago, with Sinner and Alcaraz supposedly on track for a return, the race for world No. 1 looked very different. As recently as October 1st, Sinner still led the rankings 11,000 to 9,630.

Sinner’s injury, which has kept him out since the Wimbledon final, has caused him to lose large chunks of points towards the end of the year. With Sinner officially announcing the end of his season on Tuesday, he’ll be unable to defend his points through the end of the year, making Zverev's path to No. 1 considerably easier. Regardless, Zverev’s play has been phenomenal this year, and his ascension to No. 1 is well-deserved.

How No. 1 Changes the Rest of Zverev’s Season

Although Zverev’s rise to No. 1 is almost inevitable at this point, clinching early could change his approach to the end of the season. Zverev is still chasing his first Masters 1000 title since 2024, with Shanghai and Paris offering real opportunities. It’s unlikely that he’ll sit out either event, since Zverev himself has said he has “a lot of motivation to play.”

However, securing a year-end spot would also give him room to manage his body. Zverev has been open about the toll of the ATP calendar, openly criticizing the length of the two-week Masters format earlier this year. He can’t skip events without cost, though. In the official rankings, he has points to defend from the Vienna final, the Paris semifinals, and a group-stage win at the ATP Finals.

Zverev is already a two-time ATP Finals champion in Turin, winning in 2018 and 2021. With Sinner out, the German will be focused on taking home the title at the season’s finale, assuming the race for year-end No. 1 is already finished. For now, he just needs a semifinal run in Shanghai, or early exits from both Alcaraz and Shelton, to turn an all-but-certain finish into a confirmed one.