The Biggest Storylines to Watch at the Shanghai Masters 2026

The Rolex Shanghai Masters kicks off this week, running from October 7th through 18th at Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena. This is the event’s 15th edition, and this year’s draw is filled with compelling stories to keep the tournament interesting. These are the five biggest storylines to watch heading into this week’s ATP Masters 1000 event.

Jannik Sinner’s Withdrawal

One of the biggest stories going into Shanghai is actually who won’t be there: world No. 1 Jannik Sinner. Sinner withdrew on Saturday via an announcement on Instagram, citing a knee injury he’s been dealing with since July. Sinner hasn’t competed since beating Alexander Zverev in the Wimbledon final this summer, missing the North American hard-court swing altogether.

Many fans had speculated that Shanghai would mark the Italian’s return to tour, but his late withdrawal has completely changed how the draw could play out. Early Tuesday morning, Sinner announced he will miss the rest of the 2026 season, leaving the door wide open for his rivals. His absence creates an easier path for Alexander Zverev and Carlos Alcaraz, who are chasing him in the rankings, or for Novak Djokovic, who’s looking to make a late push for the ATP Finals.

Zverev Chasing World No. 1

With Sinner out, Alexander Zverev took over as the top seed in Shanghai. Zverev is in the midst of the best season of his career, winning two Grand Slams and sitting just behind Sinner in the ATP rankings. He has never won the Shanghai title or held the No. 1 ranking, but he stands a good chance of doing both this season.

After winning Beijing, Vienna, Paris, and the ATP Finals last year, Sinner has a lot more points to defend from October through the end of the year, and he’s now set to miss the rest of the year. A title in Shanghai would still leave Zverev just a few hundred points short of the top ranking spot, but it could easily put him in position to claim world No. 1 before the year’s end.

Alcaraz’s First Masters 1000 Since April

In Shanghai, Carlos Alcaraz is set to play in his first Masters 1000 event since Monte Carlo in April. The Spaniard suffered a wrist injury in Barcelona that kept him out of Madrid, Rome, Montreal, and Cincinnati.

However, Alcaraz arrives in Shanghai as the world No. 3 with a few tournaments now under his belt following his layoff, including a quarterfinal run at the US Open, a Laver Cup win with Team Europe, and a championship at the Japan Open. He’s chasing his first-ever title in Shanghai as this year’s No. 2 seed, and looks to be in good form heading in.

If Alcaraz can string together a few more victories in this final stretch of the season, he also stands a chance at claiming the year-end No. 1 ranking.

Djokovic Is Still a Threat

Novak Djokovic enters Shanghai ranked 11th in the world, but his history at the event and his recent performances make him a real contender. Djokovic has won a record four career titles at the Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena in Shanghai, most recently in 2018. At the China Open this week, he beat top seed Zverev in the quarterfinals, Daniil Medvedev in the semifinals, and Alex de Minaur in the final to claim his first title of the season.

This year’s draw puts him in the same half as Zverev, which sets up a possible rematch between the two. Another compelling argument for Djokovic is his push for a spot at the ATP Finals, which adds some extra motivation. The Serbian currently sits just 200 points behind Frances Tiafoe, who ranks No. 8 and holds the final qualifying spot for the ATP Finals. A strong showing in Shanghai can put Djokovic securely in place for a spot in Turin, and potentially redeem what has been an underwhelming season so far.

Valentin Vacherot’s Title Defense

The most unlikely story in Shanghai is Valentin Vacherot’s title defense. Vacherot enters as the defending champion after beating Arthur Rinderknech 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 in last year’s final. Despite being ranked No. 14 in the world, Vacherot is unseeded at this year’s Shanghai Masters.

However, his case for a repeat is stronger than the underdog story might suggest. He beat Alexander Blockx, Stefanos Tsitsipas, and Arthur Fils in the Japan Open this week, reaching the semifinals before losing to Jiri Lehecka. He’ll be in the bottom half of the draw in Shanghai, facing a potential matchup with Carlos Alcaraz if he wants to repeat his lone ATP 1000 title from last season.