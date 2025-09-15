American Teenager Iva Jovic Wins First WTA Title at 17
Most of the tennis world (players and fans) take a quick break between the US Open and the Asian Swing of the schedule. But not rising American women's tennis star Iva Jovic.
The 17-year-old captured her first-ever WTA Tour title with a stunning run at the Guadalajara Open (WTA 500). The unseeded Jovic rattled off five straight wins, capped off with a straight-sets finals win against Emiliana Arango.
Not many teenagers on tour have a WTA title before turning 18. In fact, there are plenty of players in the top 50 who have not won a title this year. Check out the moment she won below.
According to the WTA, Jovic becomes the youngest singles champion this season at 17 years, 283 days old. Previously, Mirra Andreeva won the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in February at 17 years, 299 days old.
Jovic is also the youngest American to win a tour-level title since Coco Gauff won the 2021 Emilia-Romagna Open singles championship. It would be safe to assume this is the first of many titles to come for Jovic.
After her historic victory, Jovic showed very little emotion. It was like she had already been there before. Demonstrating poise and grace, Jovic focused on congratulating her opponent first, who had battled illness throughout the tournament.
In her post-match speech, Jovic praised Arango for battling through her illness. She added, "It's not easy to start out on tour when you're young and don't have many friends. But people like Emiliana make it easier and always have a smile on their face and make me feel better on the tour."
After securing her first title, Jovic jumped 37 spots in the WTA Rankings. She is now the World No.36 with a singles record of 35-13.
The four Major tournaments are over, but fans can expect plenty more exciting developments as women's tennis players make a final push for the WTA Finals in Riyadh.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.
