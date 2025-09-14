Fueling History: Carlos Alcaraz on OIKOS Partnership and 2025 Season
Just before Carlos Alcaraz won his sixth career Grand Slam title at the 2025 US Open, the Spanish superstar became the new global ambassador for OIKOS, America's #1 high protein yogurt brand.
Alcaraz and OIKOS have teamed on a multi-year partnership to showcase how a foundation of healthy habits, exercise, and balanced nutrition, paired with the brand's variety of delicious, protein-packed options, can help fuel everyone's unique strength journey.
OIKOS understands that building strength takes discipline, resilience, and fuel – making Alcaraz an ideal match. Fueling his grit, Alcaraz relies on nutritious, high protein options to help him stay at the top.
To celebrate the partnership, OIKOS has curated the ultimate "drop kit," featuring select gear, including a co-branded tennis bag and hat with Alcaraz's signature, OIKOS-branded socks, sweatbands, tennis balls, and a muscle recovery tool. Best of all, more of the drop kits are on the way in 2026.
Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI spoke with Alcaraz about his favorite yogurt, favorite moments from this year, and remaining goals for the 2025 ATP season.
How long have you been a fan of OIKOS?
I've been enjoying OIKOS for a while now. Nutrition is super important for me, and OIKOS makes it easy. They've got products that fit perfectly into my daily routine, whether I'm training, playing, or traveling. It's become a big part of how I stay fueled.
What is your favorite flavor of OIKOS?
I really like the Mixed Berry OIKOS Pro. That's probably my go-to. The best part is they taste good and help give me the protein I need, so it never feels like a chore to eat right.
Now that you're partnered with OIKOS, are your friends and family asking you for free snacks?
(Laughs) Yes, all the time. Luckily, OIKOS keeps me well stocked, so I can share with my team, family, and friends. It's not just for athletes, it's for anyone who wants something tasty and healthy.
On a good day, when you're really hungry, how many OIKOS products can you eat?
Honestly, I don't keep count. But during long tournaments with tough schedules, I definitely go through a lot. OIKOS helps me stay strong as I train, so it's always close by.
Are you celebrating your US Open victory with OIKOS yogurt?
I celebrated a bit with my team, of course, but tennis never really stops. You have to stay focused on what's next. Still, OIKOS is always part of my routine, whether I'm celebrating or preparing for the next match.
After winning two Grand Slams this year, what are your goals for the remainder of the season?
For me, it's simple: keep improving. Every time I step on court, I want to get better, learn more, and push myself. To do that, I need to take care of everything: training, recovery, and nutrition. That's what helps me perform at my best.
Looking back at the 2025 season, do you have a favorite tournament?
It's hard to choose because every tournament has something special. But honestly, I just love playing. Every time I walk on court, it feels amazing. That passion is what drives me, no matter the tournament.
If you could recruit one player to the OIKOS team, who would it be?
That's tough because I've got so many good friends on tour. To be safe, I'll say everyone should join.
