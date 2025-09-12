Rise & Grind: Alexandre Müller Opens Up on His Breakout Season
Alexandre Müller's 2025 season started with a bang. Müller won his first-ever ATP title at the Hong Kong Open. Since then, the French star has gradually risen up the ATP Rankings to a career-high World No.38.
In a sport obsessed with young talent, the 28-year-old is far from an overnight sensation. Müller has steadily climbed the tennis hierarchy while managing Crohn's disease. Müller's steady ascent in tennis makes him the perfect fit to star in an episode of OFTV's Rise & Grind.
The OnlyFans brand ambassador gives fans a behind-the-scenes look at his training for the Cincinnati Open and his preparation for the final Grand Slam of the season. Fans can watch the 9-minute episode for free online.
Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI spoke with Müller about his rise to the top of the sport, managing Crohn's disease, and his breakout 2025 season.
Your episode of Rise & Grind was really illuminating. What made you want to share your story and experience?
I wanted to share my story and my experience firstly because I receive a lot of support on the networks. Many people who have the same illness as me ask me about my daily life and thank me for talking about Crohn's disease so that it is better known to the general public.
Do you have more plans for future shows with OFTV?
I hope there will be many more projects with OnlyFans and OFTV. No set plans at the moment. Unfortunately, I'm not the one who decides all that (laughs).
How do you balance training for competition with managing Crohn's disease?
With age, I have learned a lot about this disease and myself. I am getting better and better at managing myself during the more complicated periods. A lot is linked to the mind... I have learned to live with it, and I think that the most important thing to feel good is in the head!
In the episode, you share your interest in Pokémon cards. Do you have any friends on tour with whom you can discuss Pokémon cards?
So I started collecting Pokémon cards in Hong Kong at the beginning of the year, and it brought me luck because I won my first ATP title there! I try to buy some from time to time, but it's still quite rare. I try to keep my money to invest in my tennis!
You recently hit your all-time high ranking of World No. 38. How does it feel to climb so high in the ATP Rankings?
It's really nice to see that all the work I've put in over the years is paying off! It's been a great year so far, and I hope it continues like this to go even higher!
You've faced Djokovic, Zverev, and Tsitsipas this year. Who has been your toughest opponent?
Without a doubt, Djokovic. The best player of all time. He doesn't let you breathe on the court; it's very complicated to play against him.
Who is your favorite player to watch on tour?
I really like to watch Alcaraz! He has a very spectacular game. And he's a very nice person outside the court!
Which tournament is your favorite?
Of course, Roland Garros as a Frenchman! (Laughs) But I like the Australian Open too.
What made you decide to leave adidas for Joma?
I simply decided to sign with Joma because adidas didn't offer me the contract that Joma offered me! Joma is really a quality brand, the shoes are great, so it was without hesitation that I signed with Joma.
What is your hottest tennis 'take' at the moment?
Nothing exciting to say right now!
More Tennis News
Five players who could replace Jack Draper in the Six Kings Slam.
Carlos Alcaraz is taking a quick break after the 2025 US Open.
Naomi Osaka provided an exciting update on her Nike kits for the 2026 Grand Slams.
Jannik Sinner plans 'unpredictable' changes for Carlos Alcaraz.