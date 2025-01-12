Aryna Sabalenka Dances with Fans at Australian Open Homecoming
Most tennis players are a ball of nerves. They are either anxiety-ridden from the stress of individual performance or visibly burnt out from the nonstop grind of the sport. That is never the case with the world's top women's tennis player.
Last night, Aryna Sabalenka defeated Sloane Stephens in their first-round match at the Australian Open. Sabalenka bested Stephens in straight sets in just 71 minutes: 6-3, 6-2. The WTA World No.1 looked unbothered while facing a former Grand Slam champion in the first round.
As always, Sabalebnka's personality shined bright during and after the match. "I'm super happy to be back, I love this place," Sabalenka told the crowd at Rod Laver Arena crowd.
When asked what it feels like to walk through the doors of Melbourne Park for the eighth time, Sabalenka endeared herself to fans by saying, "It feels like home."
Best of all, Sabalenka reenacted one of her viral TikTok dances. She was put on the spot after her match and asked to dance with the crowd helping her out. The 26-year-old obliged and created the most memorable moment of the night.
It is clear that Sabalenka is not letting her quest for three consecutive titles at the Australian Open change her personality. She remains as bubbly and down-to-earth as ever.
In the post-Serena Williams era of the WTA, Sabalenka is emerging as the most marketable player in the sport (even if her endorsement deals are lagging behind her peers).
Sabalenka will face Jessica Bouzas Maneiro in the second round on Tuesday, January 14. Tennis fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the sport.