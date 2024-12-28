TikTok Turned Aryna Sabalenka & Iga Swiatek Rivalry Into Friendship
The top two players in the WTA are taking different routes to prepare for the first Grand Slam of the year in mid-January. Aryna Sabalenka is playing in the Brisbane WTA 500, while Iga Swiatek competes in the United Cup.
Yet, Sabalenka and Swiatek are unable to escape questions about each other. The ongoing competition between Sabalenka and Swiatek fits perfectly in a sport with a long history of legendary rivalries.
Tennis fans who follow either player on social media will see them hanging out more than rivals usually do. Sabalenka recently explained how they have become friends as of late.
Speaking with the media in Brisbane, Sabalenka said it all started with a TikTok at the WTA Finals in November.
"It all started on the Finals. I asked her to do TikTok. I was, 'Okay, whatever, I'm going to ask and see what happens. I thought we have to stay together and have fun and just enjoy our rivalry, not be too tough on each other. So I asked. We did it," said Sabalenka.
Luckily for fans, their friendship only grew from that moment and they began training with each other in December.
Sabalenka explained, "Since that we already practice for couple of times. Then I was doing fitness after our hit. She was like, 'I can join you guys.' I am like, 'Yeah, let's do that.' We filmed it and post it. It's been becoming more chill between us, too. I have to say she's really nice person. It was fun get to know each other."
Sabalenka finished as the World No.1 with a record of 56-14 with four singles titles (winning her third and fourth Grand Slams). Swiatek finished as the World No.2 with a record of 61-9 with five singles titles (winning her fifth Grand Slam).
Sabalenka surpassed Swiatek in the WTA Rankings down the final stretch of the season, while the latter quietly handled a doping ban before it became news.
Naturally, the entire sport has discussed Swiatek's doping controversy. However, Sabalenka recently refused to criticize her friend when asked about the issue.
Sabalenka and Swiatek could meet again as soon as the 2025 Australian Open. Let's just hope there are more TikTok videos filmed between the rivals-turned-friends.